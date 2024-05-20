The Big Picture The Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood will focus on Jamie and Claire's parents in different time periods.

Author Diana Gabaldon is heavily involved and will write episodes for the prequel series.

Outlander Season 8 will be the final season, with the spin-off in production and Season 7 Part 2 premiering in November 2024.

Book fans won't be left unattended after Outlander wraps up. The series based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling novels will be expanded in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a spin-off that will continue to have hands-on input from the author. During Variety's Sony FYC Showcase, which took place earlier this month, executive producer Maril Davis spoke about collaborating with Gabaldon on the prequel project.

“We’d never do anything she didn’t love. She’s very honest about things. She watches daily, she watches the cuts and certainly gives us input. But she’s been incredibly supportive of what we’ve done.”

Jamie and Claire, played by Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, won't be the focus of the upcoming spin-off. Blood of My Blood will follow the couple's parents instead, exploring different time periods. Claire's parents will fall in love while experiencing the repercussions of World War I, and Jamie's will connect during the 18th century Scottish Highlands. Several cast members have already been announced in connection to the series, including Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, as well as Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

The spin-off is currently being produced by Davis and showrunner Ronald D. Moore, who have been working alongside Gabaldon to bring her books to life in the OG series. Serving as a consulting producer on the set of Blood of My Blood, the author has also shared with TV Insider that she will be writing an episode of the prequel in addition to writing an episode for Outlander Season 8. Gabaldon is also busy coming up with the last novel of her book series and a prequel story that will also follow Jamie's parents. Yet, she has been vocal about her disinterest in writing about Claire's. The author will instead pass the baton to Matt B. Roberts, who is responsible for developing the backstory to Julia and Henry's epic romance.

'Outlander' Is Gearing Towards Season 8, The Period Drama's Final Season

Close

Blood of My Blood might be under production, but fans are excited to soon be able to catch up on Outlander Season 7 Part 2. The cast is now shooting Season 8, which will mark the show's final bow after nearly a decade. In March, Balfe and Heughan were seen in a clip that had them looking at pictures and costumes they wore throughout the show. Although it is sad to let go of a beloved onscreen pairing, it is comforting to know that the Outlander world will continue to exist after the final season.

The prequel's release date is yet unknown, but Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will premiere on Starz in November 2024.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

Watch on Starz