Starz announced today that production of Outlander: Blood of My Blood has started in Scotland. The prequel series will extend the legacy of the highly popular time-traveling show Outlander and will center around the lives and relationships of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) parents. As with the flagship series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will jump back and forth in different moments in history.

Additionally, Starz decided to reveal the main cast of the spin-off series, and the four key roles will be played by Harriet Slater (Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Jamie Roy (Flowers and Honey), Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). The first season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be spread across ten episodes.

Outlander showrunner, executive producer and writer Matthew B. Roberts will also execute the same roles in Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will probably never sleep again while he oversees the production of two shows that are filming at the same time. Since Season 8 is already in production, it’s possible that the connection between the two series will become more evident in the newest episodes.

'Outlander' Showrunner Celebrates Spinoff and New Stories

In an official statement, Roberts celebrated the Outlander: Blood of My Blood production kick-off and shared his excitement:

“We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”

This year is also the tenth anniversary of the Outlander premiere, so it makes perfect sense that the new series kicks off in such an important year. Even though at first look Outlander seems like a romance series with a simple time-traveling twist, the show has dabbled into a series of important themes like loss, society’s approach to women’s opinions in previous centuries, and the evolution of medicine. Those themes and others will probably be addressed in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, as the show’s main two timelines will be early 18th century Scottish Highlands and WWI England.

Outlander is based on the best-selling novels by author Diana Gabaldon. The nine-volume series has sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, and the popularity of the books was mirrored by the TV show, which has conquered a loyal fanbase throughout the years.

Starz is yet to announce the release window for Outlander: Blood of My Blood. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz right now.

