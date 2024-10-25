Season 7, Part 2 of Outlander, which premieres on Starz on November 22, will see the Frasers return to Bonnie Scotland. However, before the show returns next month, the series' cast and crew have concluded the final wrap on the show's eighth and final season. The show had previously wrapped filming on its eighth season, but all pick-ups and reshoots have now been concluded as well, and it's time to bid a final farewell. Among those saying their goodbyes are the series' main protagonists, Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and it's sad to see them go.

Outlander began telling its epic love story in 2014, and by the time its final season airs its last episode, the Starz hit series will have aired 101 episodes across eight seasons within an 11-year period. To say farewell, Heughan took to his Instagram page, sharing images of himself and his costar on set. The actor's post was accompanied by a caption which read, "Hard to say goodbye to this character… our crew, that have become our family, our friends. That’s a wrap on pick-ups, reshoots and the final drive home with @daviehollywood. Thank you to everyone that made @outlander_starz possible, @diana_gabaldon and to the fans." Heughan wrapped up the caption using his character's most iconic word, writing, “Nothing is lost Sassenach, only changed.”

Heughan's co-star, Balfe, was not left out of saying her farewells as well. Balfe shared a catalog of photos which included images of crew members and fellow stars, including Richard Rankin, John Bell, among others. Balfe's post was also shared on Instagram with a caption which read, "How to capture a life ….? Thank you, Claire, thank you, @diana_gabaldon, thank you, @rondmoore thank you, my partner in crime @samheughan … the rest of my Outlander cast and crew and …… mostly thank you …. To all the fans !!! Claire changed my life. This show changed my life. It’s impossible to put into words but the simplest thing to say to you all … THANK YOU."

Gabaldon Is Happy With the 'Outlander' Series Finale

When the show returns at the end of November, Claire and Jamie will have arrived in Scotland to keep a number of promises. The couple will be part of a tense family reunion as the show heads into the final season. Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, with the acclaimed author yet to pen the 10th novel in the series. This simply means that the ending of the eighth season will be different from what ultimately makes it to print in Gabaldon's final novel. Despite Outlander's ending on screen being different, Gabaldon has since offered her stamp of approval for the series finale. "It was interesting… I was not upset by it," she said. "It was not something I wrote, so I'm very objective about it. It was well done, I think it will work very nicely."

Outlander Season 7, Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

