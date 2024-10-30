When people think of horror, they usually think of what’s on the big screen. However, over the last quarter-century, the genre in the video game space has made quite a splash. Franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill and Five Nights at Freddy's have all left their mark. They would also eventually all haunt moviegoers with their own film adaptations. Another major franchise that has stayed in gamers’ nightmares has been Outlast. Now, over a decade since it originally scared the pants off us, Outlast will be receiving the big screen treatment.

Lionsgate announced today they’ll be adapting the popular horror game with its original developer, Red Barrels. The studio is best known in the horror community for the Saw franchise and this year scared audiences with Blumhouse’s Imaginary and The Strangers: Chapter 1. While there’s no word on who will be directing the project, iconic horror producer Roy Lee of Strange Darling, Barbarian and Late Night With the Devil fame will be one of the driving forces in Outlast’s jump scare to the big screen. J.T. Petty, best known for Hellbenders and his previous work on the Outlast franchise, will be writing the screenplay. When talking about his excitement about the project, Petty said “Red Barrels has been pushing the limits of horror in games for more than a decade, and expanding the Outlast Universe into film is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the characters and killers we love.” Lee would add:

“When Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre,” said Roy Lee. “Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I’m excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and the series’ dedicated fans.”

Co-Founder and Creative Director at Red Barrels, David Chateauneuf, had similar sentiments, saying, “As die-hard fans of horror across every medium, at Red Barrels we are great admirers of Roy Lee’s and Lionsgate’s work.” He would finish saying, “Horror movies old and new have had an undeniable impact on our franchise over the years, and to now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true.”

What’s ‘Outlast’ About?

Getting its wide release in 2013, no one could have predicted the cultural impact Outlast would have on the gaming community. It came out at the perfect time when “Let’s Plays” on YouTube were becoming a popular form of entertainment and the streaming platform Twitch was still in its infancy. Gamers took on the task of seeing if they could handle the disturbing horrors and atmospheric scares of Outlast’s mind-bending setting. The original game was this first-person nightmare that saw brave souls take on the role of a journalist investigating a private psychiatric hospital that’s supposedly doing illegal human experiments. That simple premise led to scream-worthy lightning in battle and one of the scariest games you’ll ever play. Due to the game's incredible success, it would receive a prequel, Outlast: Whistleblower, and the standalone sequel, Outlast 2. The latest game in the franchise, The Outlast Trials, launched earlier this year and brought the franchise into the four-player multiplayer space. It’ll be exciting to see how the adaptation applies the games’ dark themes that usually involve abuse of power and corruption. Regardless, “the upcoming adaptation promises to deliver a gripping experience that captures the franchise’s signature elements—immersive atmosphere, chilling sound design, and relentless suspense.”

When Does ‘Outlast’ Release?

Outlast doesn’t have a release date or window yet, but that gives you plenty of time to dive head first into this terrifying series. Most of the games are currently available on platforms like Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. It’s the perfect playthrough as we're at the tail end of the spooky season. Outlast’s original trailer can be viewed below. The franchise has been played by over 37 million traumatized players to date.