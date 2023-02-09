Netflix has released the first trailer for its unscripted survival series Outlast, which will premiere next month. The new format of the competition will see “16 lone wolves battle each other and the elements for a chance to win $1,000,000.” The catch here is no one can work alone and there is no voting out someone — rather, the only way to get out is to give up, as the tagline of the series aptly summarize: “the enemy isn’t mother nature, it’s human nature.”

The trailer sees the contestants weathering a chilly fall in Alaska and putting their survival skills to the test. The rules are easy: “you have to survive as a team, or you go home with nothing.” The clip sees various moments from the upcoming series with bonds and friendships forming, as well as people going up against each other and verbally battling it out. Many are going to give up as we see them shooting flares, which seems like a sign of backing out.

It'll be interesting to see the group of adventurers surviving the harshest elements of nature, as well as human nature. The players will be dropped in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness during the fall, right when the threat of rain, freezing temperatures and bears becomes more real as winter draws closer. As they arrive, the players will be split up into four different teams, and each team has to set up camp in a different location. Though these contestants have strong survival skills, they’re required to work together as a team to win the million-dollar prize. They can change their teams at any time, leading to unexpected alliances, selfish maneuvers, and decisions that could make or break each team’s ability to survive, glimpses of which we see in the trailer. It’s like Lord of the Flies come to life, as one person quipped.

The contestants include Amber Asay, Andrea Hilderbrand, Angie Esparza, Brian Kahrs, Corey Johnson, Dawn Nelson, Javier Colon, Jill Ashock, Joel Hungate, Jordan Williams, Justin Court, Lee Ettinger, Nick Radner, along with Paul Preece, Seth Lueker, and Timothy Spears. The series is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Mike Odair, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Emma Ho.

Outlast premieres on March 10 on Netflix, you can check out the trailer and synopsis below.