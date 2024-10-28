November is about to be a delightful month for fans of the iconic Michael Jai White, as his 2023 Western comedy Outlaw Johnny Black will head to the free streaming platform Tubi, as confirmed by CBR. White is popularly known for starring as Al Simmons in Spawn (1997), making history as the first Black American to portray a major comic book superhero. Speaking of Outlaw Johnny Black, the actor stars as the title character who is determined to avenge his father's death. In addition to his lead role, he directed and co-wrote the script with co-star Byron Minns.

From Friday, November 1, Outlaw Johnny Black will stream on Tubi, giving fans an opportunity to enjoy the spiritual sequel to Black Dynamite, also starring White. Released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films on September 15, 2023, Outlaw Johnny Black received mixed reviews from critics, who believed the film’s comedic pattern was not so exceptional. It also holds a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% audience rating. Despite the criticism, Joe Leydon of Variety described the film as one that “provides more than a few good laughs" with "a fine cast of actors dedicated to both the silliness and the seriousness of the enterprise."

The Team Behind 'Outlaw Johnny Black'

In addition to White and Minns, Outlaw Johnny Black features pretty solid movie stars. They include Anika Noni Rose, Kevin Chapman, Kym Whitley, Tommy Davidson, Buddy Lewis, Chris Browning, Barry Bostwick, Gary Anthony Williams, Tony Baker, Glynn Turman, Jalyn Hall and Erica Ash. Unfortunately, the movie marked Ash’s last before her death earlier this year.

Meanwhile, not only did White and Minns write and star in Outlaw Johnny Black, but they also produced alongside Donovan de Boer and Grant Gilmore. Furthermore, the talented duo are seen as writers of the film’s predecessor, Black Dynamite, alongside Scott Sanders, who served as director. Black Dynamite, starring White, Tommy Davidson, and Salli Richardson, was released for only two weeks in October 2009 and later arrived on home video on February 16, 2010.

Outlaw Johnny Black lands on Tubi on Friday, November 1.

