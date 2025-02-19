In his half-century career, Clint Eastwood has been deconstructing various facets of American culture and its long-standing institutions in film, particularly the Old West. As an actor-director, Eastwood demystified the Western genre with his sturdy, no-nonsense filmmaking that brought an unflinching level of grit and poignant reflection concerning the sociological backdrop of its milieu. In films like High Plains Drifter and Unforgiven, he strips the nobility from the West.

Under the burden of a wartime environment, the West, despite its courage and flinty aura, will always buckle to the will of the Military-Industrial complex. Not only does The Outlaw Josey Wales, one of Eastwood's finest films, lay the groundwork of the archetypal revisionist Western, but it also doubles as a biting anti-war text. Released in 1976 as the nation reeled from the Vietnam War, the film watches Western values crumble as the country is split into a bloody divide.

'The Outlaw Josey Wales' Doubles as an Anti-War Movie

Not long after he emerged as a cinematic icon with Dirty Harry, Eastwood made the daunting jump from actor to director. Rather than propagate the audacious legends of the West and the outlaw figure he popularized in his trilogy of Spaghetti Westerns by Sergio Leone, Eastwood exposed the dark side of America's violent past in High Plains Drifter, so much so that an enraged John Wayne sent a letter denouncing his deemed anti-patriotic rhetoric. Three years later, he returned to the revisionist Western mold with a film not as bleak and sordid as High Plains Drifter but nonetheless bracing in The Outlaw Josey Wales. Set during the Civil War, the film follows the titular Missouri farmer (Eastwood) whose family is murdered by Union soldiers and teams up with a Confederate guerrilla unit to defend them and himself against the savage army. Josey moved out West to settle down and build a new life for himself, but he is now inextricably banded together with other units and tribes in a bloody affair.

What separates The Outlaw Josey Wales from the rest of Eastwood's Westerns is its pressing anti-war commentary, which simmers beneath the surface yet remains the beating heart of the film. Eastwood told The Wall Street Journal in 2011 that he identified the warmongering complex of Josey Wales as a reflection of the Vietnam War. "I saw the parallels to the modern day at that time. Everybody gets tired of it, but it never ends," the director said, referring to combat. "A war is a horrible thing, but it's also a unifier of countries. Man becomes his most creative during war," he continued, running through the litany of militaristic advancements that occurred during World War II. Eastwood's explicit war films, such as Letters From Iwo Jima and American Sniper, pay immense homage to those who fought, but his sympathetic direction conveys that he wishes they never had to be dropped on a battlefield.

Clint Eastwood Puts a Dark and Gritty Spin on the Western in 'The Outlaw Josey Wales'