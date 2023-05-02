There’s no telling how we might react to a trauma that takes us by surprise. In Kate’s (Beth Dover) case, after suffering a violent assault from her ex, she decides to go as far as possible in a remote location, which is the starting point for thriller movie Outpost. In order to tease the movie’s premiere, Gravitas Movies shared with Collider a trailer and the release date, and we can now reveal both to you.

Outpost premieres a couple of months from now, on May 19, and the trailer reveals that Kate’s isolation plays out exactly like you would expect: She gets some peace and quiet, but being completely alone also isn’t the best idea when you’re stranded in a watchtower in the middle of nowhere. However, as she says in the trailer, going to the woods in Idaho for three months seems like the best option after she starts seeing her ex’s face everywhere.

Everything All At Once In One Place

The trailer for Outpost also reveals it is the kind of movie that mostly plays out in one setting and greatly rewards the viewer for sticking with the protagonist. We’ll get to see her quiet routine as an Idaho Lands Department volunteer until she starts… seeing things? Or is somebody messing with her? That’s the good part, of course, but the trailer won’t give it away. What it does reveal is that Kate’s more than up to the challenge and won’t shy away from discovering what is going on in that outpost.

From Brooklyn to Idaho

Outpost is written and directed by Joe Lo Truglio, whose name you might recognize if you are a Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan, Lo Truglio played Andy Samberg’s best friend Charles Boyle for all eight seasons of the show, and now he is making his feature film directorial debut after directing an episode from the series. In an interview with The Spokesman, Lo Truglio revealed he's always had a passion for horror and thriller flicks, and celebrated the opportunity of being able to film in Priest Lake and Sundance Mountain:

"I’ve been a horror fan since I was 13. I was into horror before I got into comedy. Horror made me interested in movies and filmmaking. This film has been in the works for 37 years. I had to make ‘Outpost.’ [...] Due to the success I’ve had with ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and films I’ve been in, I’m fortunate enough to make this movie, and I couldn’t have made it in a cooler place.”

The cast also features Ato Essandoh (Let The Right One In), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Becky Ann Baker (New Amsterdam), Dallas Roberts (Insatiable), Ta'Rea Campbell (Kevin Can Wait), Tim Neff (Roswell, New Mexico), and D.R. Anderson (Z Nation).

Check out the brand-new poster and official synopsis below: