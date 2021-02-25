People Can Fly (Painkiller, Gears of War, Bulletstorm franchises) are about to unveil their new IP Outriders thanks to a free demo that arrives today. In, like, about an hour. Whoa.

Distributed by Square Enix, Outriders sends one to three players on a dangerous journey to planet Enoch in a familiar team-based setup that features co-op RPG shooter elements. It was previously announced for a wide release on February 2nd, but that's been delayed to April 1st (no foolin'.) The Demo, however, arrives today at noon ET; we've got more details on how to access it below.

You can get up to speed on all things Outriders before the game arrives by checking out the title's official page. You'll get a glimpse of the four unique classes you'll get to choose from in order to build your favorite character loadout (or, you know, fire up four separate saves to take advantage of each class.) Here's the official synopsis:

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.

Outrider arrives in full on April 1, 2021 on PS5/PS4, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S, Stadia (no demo for Google's cloud-based gaming system however), and PC. Pre-order available now.

RELATED: 'Outriders' Free Demo Will Arrive in February While Full Game Is Delayed Until April 1st

The following thread from the official Outriders Twitter account has everything you need to know about the demo ("not a Beta") release, but we'll unpack it for you as well:

The Demo is free and no purchase or pre-order is required to play it

The Demo will release at noon ET today

You can play it on PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S, PC: Steam & streaming with NVIDIA GeForce NOW; no Switch or Stadia availability at the moment

Having a PS+ subscription will make the demo download more seamless for PS players

Demo size ranges from 22GB minimum for consoles and 24GB minimum for PC players, with larger file sizes possible after decompression; no pre-loading however

Crossplay will be enabled but will be in beta form and needs to be manually enabled in settings

No time limits; play it any time after noon ET today all the way up to and even beyond launch, barring any potential downtime for patches or updates

Playable content includes the game's prologue and opening chapter with relatively low-level enemies and gear available; after the first boss battle, side missions open up, allowing you to go back and explore further

All 4 character classes will be available, along with 6 characters lots, which encourages players to experiment with every type of build

Level cap for the demo is set at 7, allowing for 4 attainable abilities and 2 skill points for use on the skill tree; mixing and matching all of the above is encouraged

Difficulty maxes out at World Tier 5 where there's a greater chance for higher-level loot drops; Legendary drop rates are still "extremely low" and overall resources will be capped to preserve balancing while progressing over to the main game at launch

Resources used for crafting and trading, which will open up in the main game, but you can save them from the demo

Progress from demo to main game will transfer if you stay on the same platform (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam), but will not transfer from Steam (Demo) to Epic Store (full game); no trophies or achievements in the demo, but "accolades" will transfer with progress

Feel free to stream the demo with no restrictions! HOWEVER, there's a trailer at the end of the demo that contains licensed music, so be sure to mute/avoid to steer clear of DMCA

KEEP READING: 'Outriders': People Can Fly's New Co-op RPG Shooter Arrives Early This Year

Share Share Tweet Email

George A. Romero's Lost Movie 'The Amusement Park' to Stream for the First Time Ever This Summer Restored in 4k!