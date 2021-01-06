Perhaps the fallout from CD Projekt Red's fumbled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is already making waves throughout the gaming industry. Earlier today, devs from People Can Fly (Painkiller, Gears of War, Bulletstorm franchises) got out ahead of any potential gripes from gamers by announcing that, while their new IP Outriders would be delayed from a previously announced release date, they'll be offering a free demo to everyone who wants to check it out ahead of time.

Distributed by Square Enix, Outriders sends one to three players on a dangerous journey to planet Enoch in a familiar team-based setup that features co-op RPG shooter elements. It was previously announced for a wide release on February 2nd, but that's been delayed to April 1st (no foolin'.) However, to help smooth over any disappointment, and more importantly to give players a chance to actually get their hands on it soon, the free demo will be available on February 25th.

Here's what the People Can Fly team had to say:

That's actually ... really good. It shows that the studio is paying attention to the pulse and temperature of the industry right now. It also shows that they're aware how quickly a new IP can disappear, so the fewer problems, the better. Bugs will happen, delays are inevitable, but a company's handling of how they treat their customer base and communicate any issues goes a long way towards keeping the devs-players relationship a happy one. For yours truly, I'm actually more likely to check it out during the free demo than I would have been as a fully released game. (The migration of character progression to the full, finished game definitely sweetens that pot.) It tells me that People Can Fly are taking their launch seriously, that they're at least aware of customer concerns on the face of things, and that they are confident in their work, even if it needs a little more time to cook.

You can get up to speed on all things Outriders before the game arrives by checking out the title's official page. You'll get a glimpse of the four unique classes you'll get to choose from in order to build your favorite character loadout (or, you know, fire up four separate saves to take advantage of each class.) Get ready to head to Enoch with your fireteam, or fly solo when Outriders arrives on all platforms this February as a free demo, followed by the full game this April 1st.

Here's the official synopsis:

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.

Remember that Outriders will arrive as a free demo on February 25th, followed by a full release April 1, 2021 on PS5/PS4, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. Pre-order available now.

Check out the latest trailer for Outriders below:

Planning on surviving the savage future of Outriders? Better follow the mantras:Cover is for Cowards.Powers on Tap.Kill to Heal.Think Aggressive.Music used in this trailer: “MANTRA” by Bring me the Horizon

Share Share Tweet Email

Alex Garland Sets Jessie Buckley to Star in His New Movie ‘Men’ The project is set up at A24.