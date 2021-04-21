Outriders developers People Can Fly have announced a patch to fix an inventory wipe glitch in the game. The announcement was posted on Reddit, along with news that they would be returning lost inventory items with God roll stats to players who experienced the unfortunate glitch. What, exactly, does this mean for players? According to the developers, "this means that these items will be at least the same if not better quality than the originally lost items."

Fans of the game may be skeptical as to whether or not these God roll items will be as powerful as the developers say they will. But the developers have assured players that their character's equip level, World Tier and Challenge Tier will be taken into consideration when they get these items back. Some players were so adversely affected by this glitch that their characters became unplayable after their inventory was wiped. The developers have also assured players that all the equipped items they lost will be replaced, including legendaries. The fix will also restore completed Accolades.

Image via Square Enix, People Can Fly

It'll be interesting to see how many players actually get better stats on their lost items. There's also the question of whether or not handing out God roll quality items will cause even more balance issues within the game, which have been a problem ever since the original launch.

As of right now, there's no specific date for when this rollout will begin. But the devs have assured fans that they are working on an "ASAP" schedule. Seeing as how it took the developers about 5 days to patch the original glitch once they learned of it, it might be safe to assume players will have to wait at least that long (if not longer) before their lost items are restored. The devs have to analyze every Outriders player profile in existence and scan it for possible inventory corruption in order to make sure the rollout is as fair and equitable as can be.

Outriders is developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. It's currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, the Xbox Series X and PC.

