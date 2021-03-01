If you've been playing Outriders, the new looter-shooter from People Can Fly and Square Enix, you've probably already been running your favorite loot loop. If you haven't been playing, now's a great time to get onboard because the action-packed and super-fun title is available just about everywhere* to play for free right now. (*Unless you're on Stadia or Switch. Stadia, and other non-Switch platforms, will get the full release on April 1st.) So if you're like me and find yourself borderline addicted to the promising game and are bullish for its future, you might want to keep grinding for those Legendary drops, if only to flex.

As of this writing, neither streamer luck nor Game Journalist cred has gifted me with one of a few Legendary weapons that People Can Fly have chosen to drop into the demo. The fact that this high-end gear is in the demo at all is an interesting move; usually you want your player base to grind for this gear late-game to improve their overall characters. Adding the possibility of Legendary drops in the demo, however, has people playing potentially more hours than they otherwise would have after exhausting the relatively short introductory campaign, even spread across four classes and six customizable character slots. In other words, the clever tactic of adding Legendaries has the upside of increased playtime and positive buzz through word of mouth, with only a slight downside in that a fraction of characters will have higher-level gear on launch. That gear-drop percentage, however, is laughably low (with no hard % numbers to quote just yet) and only fractionally higher at the demo's max drop-rate, World Tier 5. Still, drops are possible; here's how to do it.

Looty Loops

Outriders not only includes Legendary drops, it offers easily accessible story points and replayable missions in which to grind for them. You'll want to be World Tier 5 for all of these (easily achieved just by playing the game, leveling up your character, and slowly building up your best gear, even if it's not Legendary) because this will give you the best chance of Leggo drops. This approach should be the same no matter the class you choose, though Pyromancer might be the toughest / slowest to pull these off since the current builds are less about single, focused damage. That'll make more sense in a minute. (Personally, I'm running Trickster as my main since the combination of Slow Trap, Twisted Rounds, and Temporal Blade makes melting down Captains and even the Altered Gauss easy-peasy.)

Here's how you can farm Legendaries:

Run the "Payback" mission (talk to Audrey Storm on the Frontlines) and grab the chest behind the Captain*

Run the "Terra Infirma" mission (quest given by Shira after killing Gauss) and kill the Captain, then let the other enemies kill you so you'll respawn to run it again

Reset your Story Point to "Confront the Altered", run an enemy-free route for 5 loot chests and then melt Gauss down for another chance at loot; rinse and repeat

*"Payback" seems to be the least popular of the bunch because snagging the chest behind the Captain only gives you one loot chance. Then, you'll have to run the whole thing again, including fighting through the first wave, since chests are a "once a mission" opportunity.

If it's killin' Captains you're after, you'll want to run "Terra Infirma," currently the most popular loot farm to run. After you fight through the first wave of soldiers, you'll clear a path to the second wave. The thing that makes this farm super fast and consistent is that you can run past the second set of enemies and meet the Captain where he emerges from a dark cave. Melt him down using whatever weapons and skills suit your fancy, hope that he drops the Golden Leggo, and then let yourself be shredded by ample amounts of mobs in the area. (You can shoot a few Breachers and the like if you want a few more Greenies and Blues to pad out your gear.) You'll respawn right before your run to the captain, letting you do it all over again in about 30 seconds to 1 minute each.

Granted, dying during a mission will prompt the game to ask if you want to change your loadout and it will also notch down your World Tier status slightly; make sure you don't dip down into World Tier 4 or your loot % drops will go way down.

YouTuber/Twitch streamer ImPwnstar got upwards of 15 Legendaries in the early going, with a total tally of 17 at the moment; most of them were earned on this loot run. There is, however, another farm option if you get bored with the Captain or just want a change of pace. I believe EdEMonster got a Legendary drop from the chest run which culminates in a repeat of the boss fight against Gauss. You can technically nab 5 loot chests plus a sixth drop chance with a final fight against Gauss or you can run the quicker 3 chest route with no conflict whatsoever.

So what exactly are we running these routes for anyway? Well, in addition to style points for landing Legendaries, you'll be able to use them in the main game since progress carries over. You'll also be able to break them down for mods, which can be used on higher-level weapons, once we get into main game. It's a great way to enjoy Outriders content, solo or with friends, and polish up your skills and gear over the next month as we await release. Here's what you're looking for in those golden drops:

Legendary Weapons

