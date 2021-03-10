The Outriders demo has been out for a couple of weeks now, with three weeks left before the full game's release. And yet, plenty of streamers and off-stream players alike are still grinding for Legendary loot drops through the same limited content. That bodes well for the future of the People Can Fly game, which will arrive courtesy of Square Enix on April 1st. But in the meantime, the team behind the scenes has released a new lightly animated motion trailer to explain a bit of the backstory behind Outriders.

In the demo, and the game proper, you're dropped into a prologue that thaws you and your fellow Outriders from cryosleep on a mission to establish a base camp on the alien planet of Enoch. You get snippets of what happened to human civilization on Earth thanks to conversations and the occasional lore drops, but those story gaps are filled in a bit better by this new trailer. It's short, to be sure, and there's more lore in store for the main game itself, to be sure, but I for one am happy to see the looter-shooter leaning into more mythology aspects sooner than later.

Check out the new trailer below:

In a brand-new animated trailer, we can see how the Outriders journey began, as we follow their expedition to Enoch from Earth.

