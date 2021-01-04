From People Can Fly (Painkiller, Gears of War, Bulletstorm franchises) and Square Enix comes Outriders, an early 2021 title that will send one to three players onto a dangerous journey with co-op RPG shooter elements. Since breaking away from Epic Games and dabbling a bit with other studios' IP for years, People Can Fly are banking on their all-new (hopeful) franchise-starter catching fire with gamers all around the world. It'll benefit from a relatively slow start to the new year in the gaming industry. By early February, most new releases will be remakes or remasters, demos, or niche titles. Could Outriders be an early trendsetter? Will it be a new Destiny or anothers Avengers / Anthem?

You can get up to speed on all things Outriders before the game arrives by checking out the title's official page. You'll get a glimpse of the four unique classes you'll get to choose from in order to build your favorite character loadout (or, you know, fire up four separate saves to take advantage of each class.) Get ready to head to Enoch with your fireteam, or fly solo when Outriders arrives on all platforms early this February.

Here's the official synopsis:

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.

Outriders will release February 2, 2021 on PS5/PS4, Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. Pre-order available now.

Check out the latest trailer for Outriders below:

Planning on surviving the savage future of Outriders? Better follow the mantras:Cover is for Cowards.Powers on Tap.Kill to Heal.Think Aggressive.Music used in this trailer: “MANTRA” by Bring me the Horizon

