New ‘Outriders’ Trailer Teases the RPG Shooter, Arriving This Holiday Season

A new trailer for the upcoming RPG shoot-em-up Outriders is now here to introduce itself in style. While we have definitely seen the story of a ragtag band of scrappy survivors eking out a violent existence after some sort of apocalypse (be it earthbound or extraterrestrial in origin), we’re happy to forgive a familiar setup if the execution is solid; no one wants to be the next Anthem or Fallout 76. So it’s with an understandable bit of hesitation that we say we’re looking forward to seeing more from the devs over at People Can Fly.

As they describe it, Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark, and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. Promising rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, players will leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains, and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay. And you can get a glimpse of what’s in store in the new trailer below:

Leave Humanity Behind. Releasing Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). Join the Official Reveal Stream for the World Gameplay Premiere this Thursday, 13th February at 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET and find out everything you need to know about Outriders. Music used in this trailer: – Blood in the River (Feel For Music Remix) by Zeal and Ardor

Here’s what else Outriders promises when it arrives this holiday season:

INTENSITY OF A SHOOTER, DEPTH OF AN RPG

Outriders’ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid.

A DARK AND DESPERATE JOURNEY

Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

DYNAMIC 1-3 PLAYER CO-OP

Play single-player or join up to two friends online in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet.

FOUR UNIQUE CLASSES

Create and customize your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle.

SCAVENGE & ADAPT