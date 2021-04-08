Outriders has been a blast to play since launch, but the Square Enix title from People Can Fly has been anything but perfect. No game is, especially at launch. But as unreliable as the game's servers have been over the last week, the Dev team behind the scenes and the community managers in the trenches have been top notch. Players have been appropriately vocal about the problems they've experienced with the game and the team has taken it all in. So what now? Enter: The first major patch for Outriders.

While the fix won't go through until next week, the Outriders Devs are still working on the main issues with the game, specifically stability problems, matchmaking efficiencies, and missing inventory items. Much of this upcoming patch will include balancing, which will undoubtedly upset some folks in the community who have been going ham with one particularly strong build while others will hopefully feel bolstered, like they're as much a part of the action as any other class. (Can you tell I run a Devastator main? Still no explosive rounds for my chonky Earthbender...) Whatever changes come, be sure to take them in stride and share your feedback with the Outriders team for future balancing and patches to come.

RELATED: 'Outriders' Review: Come for the Loot, Stay for the Story, and Embrace the Endgame

Here's how the very professional and responsive social media team of Outriders shared the news:

Feel free to click through on the links above, which are further populated with more specific links in the patch notes depending on what you want to read about. Some highlights follow below:

First Patch:

As of today, the deployment of this patch is scheduled for next week, as we are using this week to identify as many severe issues as possible, fix them and then thoroughly test the changes across all platforms. Submission through platform holders adds on a little bit of time as well, which is why we are not able to deploy this patch any earlier.

We are doing our utmost to deliver you a stable patch as soon as possible and we are continually looking at ways to bring the patch release day earlier. This is why we are not yet committing to a patch release date, as we may still be able to release the patch before such a date.

We will let you know as soon as we have a confirmed release schedule, so please do keep an eye on our social channels and in particular our Twitter.

Image via Square Enix, People Can Fly

Outriders Community Appreciation Package:

After working on Outriders for more than five years, we were as disappointed as you that the launch weekend did not go as planned. We ran into connectivity issues, which we have explained in full here.Throughout all of this we really appreciated all your messages of support and encouragement and they helped us power through and improve the situation.We would like to thank each and every one of you. Beyond just saying it, however, we would like to confirm that we are working on a small "appreciation package" for our launch window players. We are still working through the exact details of it, but our intentions are as follows:

All players who played between March 31st and April 11th (UTC timezones) are eligible

Any players outside the above window, but for whom we will have performed an automatic inventory wipe restoration are also eligible

Your highest leveled character will receive: A level appropriate Legendary Weapon A level appropriate amount of Titanium The emote "Frustration", which is otherwise unobtainable at this moment in time. The irony here was not intentional but is fitting.



These are our intentions, but these details are subject to change based on what is technically feasible for us to do.We are still determining when the appreciation package will be delivered.

Image via People Can Fly, Square Enix

KEEP READING: 'Outriders' Ending Explained: How the End of the Beginning Sets Up the Beginning of the Endgame

Share Share Tweet Email

Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Starts Filming as Melissa Fumero Shares Set Photo Season 8 won't premiere until the 2021-22 TV season.

Read Next