Microsoft has announced on the Xbox official website that Outriders is coming to the Xbox Game Pass on day one of the game's release, allowing players subscribed to the service to play the game right away with no additional costs. Unfortunately for PC players, this is only valid for the console and Cloud version of Xbox Game Pass, which can be accessed exclusively by Android phones and tablets.

Outriders combines the mechanics of a third-person action shooter with deep RPG elements, which allows for both the customization of the player character and the possibility of following different strategies while approaching danger. This adds a lot to replayability to Outriders, especially since the game can be played either solo or as a cooperative experience for up to three players. People Can Fly, the studio behind Outriders, already declared this is the core idea behind the game, and since the release of their demo, they are working to improve the game based on players' experience and feedback.

Outriders will take the player to the distant future when the colonization of the planet Enoch goes wrong. A mysterious storm called “The Anomaly” wipes out the advanced technology of colonizers and hyper-evolves the local wildlife into ferocious monsters, leading humanity into a war against the planet itself, while they fight for resources and try to prevent their own extinction. Taking command of soldiers known as “Altered," players will gain access to special skills and healing abilities while they uncover the origin of the mysterious storm and try to make Enoch a refuge for humanity.

Outriders will be released by Square Enix on April 1 on the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles, but also on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia. Given that this is also a cross-play title, that means players from different platforms will be able to play together right away. You can check the trailer for Outriders here:

