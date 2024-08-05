The Big Picture Get ready to see Saoirse Ronan like never before in the highly anticipated drama The Outrun hitting theaters on October 4.

The film explores the challenges of addiction and recovery as Ronan's character, Rona, seeks solace in her family and the mystical Orkney Islands.

Sony Pictures Classics praises The Outrun as a stunning and moving drama with a career-best performance from Saoirse Ronan.

Saoirse Ronan's star is not dimming anytime soon, as evidenced by her slew of high-profile performances past and present. Audiences eagerly anticipate her performance in Steve McQueen's World War II drama, Blitz set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this October. However, before then, Ronan's other highly anticipated drama, The Outrun, will be hitting theaters this fall. Based on Amy Liptrop's critically acclaimed 2015 memoir, The Outrun examines the struggles of a recovering addict with Ronan stepping into a role like none she's previously undertaken. Sony Pictures Classics has released a trailer for the film which sees Rona (the central character) walking the tightrope between staying sober and sinking into the abyss of alcoholism.

The film centers on a 29-year-old Rona (Ronan) who, after spending a decade in London away from her home, returns to her family in the Orkney Islands, two starkly different places, as she can be heard explaining to someone in the trailer. Rona looks to her family in hopes of remaining sober, right after checking out of rehab. "Sober but lonely, she tries to suppress her memory of the events which set her on this journey of recovery," the synopsis reads. "Slowly the mystical land enters her inner world and – one day at a time – Rona finds hope and strength in herself among the heavy gales and the bracingly cold sea."

The Outrun examines nature's ability to enliven the mind as the trailer lavishly features breathtaking landscapes of Scotland's Orkney Islands in which Rona spends much of her time looking to harness its powers. "Sometimes you can feel a vibration in Orkney, a low rumble that takes over the whole island and every part of your body," Rona narrates at the start of the trailer. But the road to recovery is a difficult one, and Rona expresses a bit of doubt when she adds "but there is only so much height any wave can sustain before it comes crashing down." Regardless, she is determined to do all it takes to avoid a relapse. She joins a community where a member can be heard encouraging her saying; "It never gets easy, it just gets less hard."

When Is 'The Outrun' Coming To Theaters?

The Outrun will make its theatrical debut on October 4. The film had a successful run at several film festivals and won the top acting prize at the Biarritz Nouvelles Vagues Festival. Sony Pictures Classics has said of the film: “THE OUTRUN is a stunning movie, beautifully directed by Nora Fingscheidt with a career-best performance from Saoirse Ronan. It is a privilege to bring this accomplished and moving drama to audiences everywhere this fall.” Director Fingscheidt who co-wrote the script with author Liptrop said:

"THE OUTRUN is a film that means the world to everyone involved and we are delighted to have found a home at Sony Pictures Classics as our North American partners. Their taste and experience are inspiring, and we are excited to embark on this journey together.”

In addition to Ronan, The Outrun also stars Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses) among others. Check out the trailer above and read Collider's review of the film here.