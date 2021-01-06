Netflix has released the official trailer Outside the Wire, a gripping new sci-fi action movie starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris (Snowfall). We got our first look at the upcoming sci-fi action movie back in December 2020. At the time, Netflix not only released the first teaser trailer, which promised an epic team-up between Mackie and Idris' characters, but we got a ton of new images teasing the supporting cast and the futuristic world where the movie is set.

Now, the official trailer for Outside the Wire is here to give us a better idea of what story we can expect to unfold. We're introduced to Harp (Idris), a young drone pilot who is assigned to work with Leo (Mackie) after making a bad decision in the field. Harp soon learns Leo is unlike his previous commanding officers in one essential area: Leo is an android. As Harp and Leo pursue a new mission together, it becomes increasingly clear to Harp that there is more going on with Leo than meets the eye. And, in a suspenseful twist, it's possible Leo is not always the hero we might expect him to be. Can Harp trust Leo as he is drawn deeper into his commanding officer's plans? Or will Leo, a wild card, turn on Harp?

Image via Netflix

In addition to Mackie and Idris, Outside the Wire stars Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!), and Enzo Cilenti (Guardians of the Galaxy). Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström (The Rite, 1408) and written by Rob Yescombe (The Division) and Rowan Athale.

Outside the Wire premieres on Netflix on January 15. Check out the official trailer starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in January.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Outside the Wire:

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström.

