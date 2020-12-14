Check out the first images from 'Outside the Wire,' too.

Netflix has released the trailer for Outside the Wire. The upcoming sci-fi action flick stars Anthony Mackie. The new year is going to be big for Mackie, who kicks things off with this Netflix movie before heading to Disney+ with Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition to Mackie, Outside the Wire stars Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Damon Idris (Black Mirror), Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!), and Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire).

Directed by Mikael Håfström (The Rite, 1408) and written by Rob Yescombe (The Division) and Rowan Athale, Outside the Wire plunges us into the near future. There, we're introduced to Leo (Mackie), an android military officer, and Harp (Idris), a drone pilot. The two men go from fighting in the ranks of a futuristic conflict to teaming up to find a doomsday device and prevent it from fulfilling its purpose.

The trailer is filled to the brim with surprises; even if you think this story sounds familiar, something tells me to leave all expectations at the door. Mackie looks especially in the zone here, seemingly drawing on his work on Altered Carbon to bring the necessary sci-fi dramatic flair to get us hooked on Outside the Wire's story. He and Idris also seem like a solid pair when it comes to this movie's action. And speaking of, those flashes of what looks like bigger action setpieces in the story hint at a movie that is as visually engaging as it is engaging on a narrative level.

Outside the Wire premieres on Netflix on January 15, 2021. Check out the trailer below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in December.

Here are the official synopsis and first images for Outside the Wire, too.

Set in the future, a drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

