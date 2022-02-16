The trailer for Outsiders is here, and Collider can exclusively debut the look at Vertical Entertainment's upcoming sci-fi thriller about alien abductions and racism in America. The film follows a Black teenager who must prove his innocence and expose an alien infiltration after he’s accused of being responsible for another high school student disappearing.

The trailer introduces us to Jaylen Brown (Skylan Brooks), a teenager trying to adapt to life in a small town where he’s one of the very few Black people around. The people in the city look at the boy from afar with judgmental eyes, incapable of hiding how his presence is unwanted. As if everyday racism was not enough to prevent Jaylen from having a normal life, the young man also witnesses the abduction of the girl he likes, Amira (Clark Backo), who completely vanishes after a bright light shows up from the skies.

Still shaken by the bizarre events of Amira’s abduction, Jaylen must find the strength to look into other missing persons' reports in the small town and clear his name. That’s because the police officers are eager to pin the blame on Jayden, a Black man that they can’t see as anything more than a criminal. Outsiders’ trailer promises the movie will not restrain from exploring how police forces still reproduce racism in their arrests, while also offering a classic horror threat that Jayden must face.

Outsiders also stars Rutina Wesley (True Blood, Queen Sugar), Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Shane West (Salem, Gotham), and comedian Bill Engvall (Catching Faith). The film marks Delmar Washington's directorial debut, with a script penned by Tucker Morgan. Outsiders was produced by Eric B. Fleischman of Defiant Studios and Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures. Executive producers include Jan McAdoo, Sylvain Gehler, Victor Shapiro, and Raphael Swann.

Talking about Outsiders' theatrical release, Washington underlined how grateful he feels that his directorial debut could reach a larger audience and spread an important message about racism. In Washington’s words:

“I hope Outsiders will inspire audiences to expand the dialogue over racial tensions in America and how together, we can unite over a common ground. As the director, I’m beyond grateful to be patterning with Vertical to bring this film to the masses.”

Rich Goldberg, Partner at Vertical Entertainment, also commented on the upcoming release, saying:

“More than just a sci-fi thriller, Outsiders shows how the bonds of family and friendship are tested when the inconceivable happens and there’s nowhere left to run. The emotionally charged performances by the entire cast are what originally drew us to the story and are sure to keep viewers breathless with anticipation.”

Outsiders will be released in theaters and on VOD on March 11. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Outsiders:

When high school student Jaylen Brown finds himself under suspicion after his classmate disappears during a party, prejudice quickly begins to boil to the surface of his small southern town as all fingers point toward him. Working against the clock to clear his own name, he begins to unravel a massive web of secrets that all point to otherworldly forces at play.

