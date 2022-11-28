The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes.

What is so fascinating about this genre is how original it can be, and how some of the most important films in the history of the entertainment industry have been deemed as “fantasy.” Fantasy, however, often takes its form in novels or book series, and then transferred onto the silver screen.

‘The Wheel of Time’

The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy series based on the novel series of the name by acclaimed fantasy author Robert Jordan. The series follows a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful group of women who are able to channel a hidden power. She seeks a group of villagers in order to uncover the reincarnation of the Dragon, one of the few ones who can save the world from the Dark One.

The Wheel of Time was a pleasant surprise and is by far one of the most well-done fantasy series from Amazon Prime Video. For any fans of a fantasy series that goes a bit under the radar and still has quality plot lines, The Wheel of Time is a perfect choice.

‘The Witcher’

The Witcher is a fantasy streaming series based on novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series is set in a medieval landmass known as The Continent and follows Geralt of Rivia, a magical monster-hunter also known as “The Witcher.” The plot is quite complex in terms of fantasy elements and lore, but this series has been hailed as one of the best.

The Witcher is a wonderful series and even has multiple video games and comics that are based on it.

‘The School For Good and Evil’

The School for Good and Evil is a new film based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani. The film follows two young girls who have been whisked away to the legendary Schools for Good and Evil, where heroes and villains are trained, respectively.

The only issue is that it seems as though these two are placed in the wrong schools, and this imbalance tests the bonds of their friendship. The School For Good and Evil is a truly sensational fantasy film, with brilliant acting and wondrous special effects. And, of course, the themes of hero and villain are explored in depth.

‘Shadow and Bone’

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix original series based on two series of fantasy novels set in the same world by Leigh Bardugo. The series follows a girl named Alina Starkov, who discovers she is a Grisha (a person with magical powers who can control matter at a molecular level) who is able to summon light to combat everlasting darkness and prevent a civil war.

At the same time, a group of criminals called the Crows attempts to kidnap her. At first, the blending of the two separate series was a worry among diehard fans of the acclaimed books. However, Shadow and Bone presented a unique and completely refreshing perspective on the fantasy genre.

‘Good Omens’

Good Omens is a fantasy comedy series based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Good Omens follows two human-existence-long friends, a demon named Crowley and an angel named Aziraphale who set out on a mission to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the unleashing of Armageddon.

Good Omens has amassed a cult following and has even been renewed for a Season 2. The series is absolutely iconic and stars some of the UK’s most famous actors including Michael Sheen and David Tennent as the “ineffable” pair.

‘The Sandman’

The Sandman is a fantasy series based on the comic book series by Neil Gaiman. The series follows a character named Morpheus who is the personification of dreams and one of the seven Endless (supernatural and everlasting beings who rule the Earth).

After being captured through an occult ritual and held for over 100 years, he is finally freed and sets out on a journey to restore his realm. The Sandman received loads of critical acclaim and is one of the most successful fantasy comic series to be adapted into television thus far.

‘The Lord of the Rings’

The Lord of the Rings is a fantasy film series (and one of the most popular ones, at that) based on the books by J. R. R. Tolkien. The ensemble high fantasy film is set in the fictional Middle-Earth and follows a hobbit named Frodo Baggins who inherits the Ring (an all-powerful object that controls existence) and must destroy it before it falls into the clutches of enemy hands.

The series is rich with world-building and has become a staple in the fantasy genre. Any fans of the new Lord of the Rings series or fantasy, in general, will enjoy this classic film franchise.

‘Game of Thrones’

By far one of the most popular and most-watched series of all time is Game of Thrones. The series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, spans 8 seasons and masters the art of wide-ranging storytelling. Game of Thrones follows two major storylines. The first centering around the Iron Throne that rules the Seven Kingdoms and the political conflicts of the families attempting to rule.

The second follows a banished princess with the power to tame dragons, and the third follows a military order along the north that defends the realm from the creatures that stir beyond. Game of Thrones is truly a masterclass in screenwriting and is one of the best fantasy shows to date.

‘Harry Potter’

The fan-favorite and worldwide sensation that is Harry Potter revolves around a young boy named Harry who discovers he is a wizard (and the only one who can vanquish the evil Lord Voldemort) and is taken to a magical boarding school where he encounters a series of challenges, from dark villains to potions class.

Harry Potter has become extremely popular, and the movies alone stand true to the novels. The films have even helped with the creation of a Broadway play and another spin-off series.

‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones spin-off series that is based on the prequel novel to Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The series is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and follows the ruling Targaryen House and the events that lead to the infamous Dance of the Dragons (the Targaryen Civil War).

This show is absolutely phenomenal in terms of a fantasy series. The writing is beautiful and provocative, the acting is captivating (the ensemble cast meshes so well with each other), and the fantastical elements all serve the aesthetic appeal of the show.

