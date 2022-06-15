Films and shows such as Stranger Things or The Queen's Gambit have granted us some pretty incredible performances from young actors. These are critically acclaimed shows where the actors are highly praised for their performances, showing that hard work and dedication to a part knows no age.

RELATED: From 'Last Night in Soho' to 'Emma': Anya Taylor-Joy's Most Memorable Live-Action Roles and How to Watch Them

There has been a rise in promising young actors under the age of 30 in the 21st Century; some of them include the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Jharrel Jerome, and Millie Bobby Brown - and these are just a few compared to an extensive list of other talented young actors out there.

Jacob Tremblay in Room

Jacob Tremblay’s role as Jack in the 2015 film Room grabbed the attention of the audience and film critic associations. He played the character of a little boy who lived in a tiny shed with his mother (Brie Larson) for the first five years of his life. His performance earned him accolades, including the Critics’ Choice Movie Award, Canadian Screen Award, and Young Artist Award. He also became the youngest nominee for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and one of the youngest winners in Critics' Choice Awards history.

Producer David Gross mentioned how much the production of Room relied on Tremblay’s performance because “If his performance didn’t work, we were a Lifetime movie.” Tremblay was 8 years old when he played Jack in the film. He is now 15.

Dakota Fanning in I Am Sam

Dakota Fanning might be known for her roles as Jane Volturi in The Twilight Saga series or Sara Howard in The Alienist, but the first film she was first recognized for was her role as Lucy in the 2001 film I am Sam. The story follows the struggles of a mentally challenged father (Sean Penn) who fights for the custody of his bright daughter, Lucy (Dakota Fanning).

The film also starred Michelle Pfeiffer as the lawyer and Laura Dern as Miranda “Randy” Carpenter, Lucy’s temporary foster home caretaker. Then eight-year-old Fanning received recognition for her performance in the film in which she became the youngest person to be nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Jharrel Jerome in When They See Us

Jharrel Jerome shook Hollywood with his portrayal of Korey Wise in When They See Us. The limited series follows the true story of the Central Park Five case, where five black and Latino youths were wrongly convicted of assaulting a white female jogger in New York's Central Park. It wasn’t only until over a decade later that a prison inmate confessed to the crime. Korey Wise served the longest sentence of twelve years compared to the other wrongly convicted members of the Central Park Five case.

RELATED: The Young Stars of 'When They See Us' on What Angered and Inspired Them about the Story

His heartbreaking but beautiful performance as the emotionally complex Wise won him many awards, including a Primetime Emmy Awardanda Critics’ Choice Television Award. Jharrel Jerome is currently 24 years old.

Ellar Coltrane in Boyhood

Boyhood, filmed between 2002 and 2013, centered around Mason Evans Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and his experiences of growing up from a young child into a teenager. Film director Richard Linklater’s approach was to incorporate real-life experiences faced by Coltrane as a teenager. Other main characters such as Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, and Richard Linklater’s daughter Lorelei Linklater, who played the role of the daughter/sister in the film, also had the same treatment. The cast would assemble every year and film whatever they had to film for that year.

Linklater described Coltrane as a “full artistic collaborator” as they (Coltrane uses singular 'they' pronouns) are the most integral part of the film. For instance, he would ask Coltrane to jot down an intimate conversation they had with a girl or Coltrane’s decision to wear purple nail polish in the film. Coltrane was nominated for many and won awards for their performance on Boyhood. Boyhood received critical acclaim from respected filmmakers and associations.

Julia Garner in Ozark

Julia Garner is no stranger to playing complex characters such as Ruth Langmore on Ozark and Anna Delvey on Inventing Anna. A character such as Ruth Langmore is one that television has never seen before - she is ruthless but caring, and good but is surrounded by bad people.

Garner has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and received nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Her character has stood as a fan favorite since the beginning of the series, and many fans have even claimed that she is a big reason they watch Ozark.

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit and The VVitch

Anya Taylor-Joy made her film debut in a period horror film, The VVitch, which was also the director Robert Eggers’ directorial debut. Her performance as Thomasin was praised by various critics. She won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor and the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer. Taylor-Joy was only 18 years old when she starred in the film.

RELATED: From 'Last Night in Soho' to 'Emma': Anya Taylor-Joy's Most Memorable Live-Action Roles and How to Watch Them

Years later, Taylor-Joy would play the leading role of Beth Harmon on The Queen’s Gambit, a big commercial success that won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards. Anya herself won accolades from Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown became a breakthrough young actor after being cast as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things in 2016. Brown has received two Emmy nominations, and although she hasn’t won any, she has been nominated for and won awards from Screen Actors Guild Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Saturn Awards, and Kids’ Choice Awards among many other recognized awards associations.

TIME included Brown in their annual list of TIME magazine’s most influential people in 2018, in which she was the youngest TIME Most Influential Person of that year. Brown was fittingly only 11 years old when she got cast to play the role of Eleven, and she has just turned 18 as of February 2022.

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name

Timothée Chalamet made a breakthrough performance in his portrayal of Elio Perlman in the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama film Call Me by Your Name. The film received a standing ovation during its screening at Sundance Film Festival.

Chalamet received many accolades for his performance, including Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Academy Awards, where he was a nominee for Best Actor and making him the third-youngest nominee in the category. He won approximately 22 awards for Call Me by Your Name. His other notable works include The King, Beautiful Boy, Dune,and Lady Bird.

Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea

Lucas Hedges acted in supporting roles in films such as Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Kill the Messenger. His role as Patrick Chandler in Manchester by the Sea eventually gave him deserved recognition as an actor.

RELATED: 7 Essential Performances by Lucas Hedges From 'Boy Erased' to 'Lady Bird'

Manchester by the Sea received 6 Academy Award nominations, one of them for Lucas Hedges in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Hedges was also nominated for and won awards from Critics’ Choice Awards, Satellite Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. He has since played supporting roles inLady Bird,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and a lead role in Boy Erased.

Saoirse Ronan in The Lovely Bones and Lady Bird

The book-to-film adaptation of the same name, The Lovely Bones, was considered Saoirse Ronan's breakthrough performance as an actor as she was only 14 years old when she played the role of the fittingly 14-year-old Susie Salmon in the film. Ronan received many praises for her performance and was nominated for and won many awards from associations such as the Irish Film and Television Awards, Saturn Awards, and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards.

Ronan’s next breakthrough performance was as Christine “Lady Bird” Macpherson in the coming-of-age comedy-drama film Lady Bird. The film got high praise and received a rating of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress and other awards such as the British Academy Film Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

KEEP READING:7 Movies Where Child Actors Excelled at Playing Their Co-Star’s Younger Self