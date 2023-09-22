Spoiler warning for episodes 1 to 4 of Love Is Blind Season 5!

The Big Picture Love Is Blind Season 5 in Houston had love triangles, heartbreaks, and proposals, with surprise early exits from the show.

The cast of Season 5 includes Aaliyah, Uche, Lydia, Milton, Taylor, JP, Izzy, and Stacy, each with their own unique journeys and connections in the pods.

There's a lot to keep up with each cast member on social media.

8 Aaliyah

Instagram: @aalove4_

Aaliyah connected with Uche over being a nerd in the pods. The 29-year-old ICU nurse loves anime, a favorite pastime of her's she picked up when she lived in Japan. She hopes to become an entrepreneur one day and was open to finding a partner who could help with that. Lastly, she writes poetry and plays guitar. What's not to love? She also made a close friendship with Lydia. So she was understandably upset to find out Lydia and Uche kept their past relationship a secret. Aaliyah left the experiment, which makes us wonder where did she go? Sadly, you don't get obvious answers from her Instagram. But you can hear some of Aaliyah's music in her Instagram videos. Her page seems to be all positive vibes with affirmations.

7 Uche

Instagram: @imabovethelaw

TikTok:@imabovethelaw

Uche also loves poetry and is his own boss. The lawyer claims to be direct and wants an honest relationship. Things were rocky with Aaliyah for a moment when she revealed she cheated in her last relationship. Uche apologized for judging her and thanked her for her honesty. He seemed ready to propose to Aaliyah but revealed his ex, Lydia, was in the experiment the whole time! Uche got a rude awakening when he entered the pods and a producer told him Aaliyah left. Uche's page is full of pictures from his travels. There is also a cute picture with his dog, Kobe.

6 Lydia

Instagram: @lavg

TikTok: @lydiaarleen

Lydia's journey on the pods was a rollercoaster. She was first interested in Izzy, who dumped her because of a lack of chemistry. The 32-year-old geologist then doubled back to date the younger Milton, who loves talking about rocks. Milton started becoming more vulnerable with her after some time, which made it possible for them to have a deeper relationship. Lydia's page is also full of pictures from her travels and selfies.

5 Milton

Instagram: @jamesmiltonj4

Milton said falling for Lydia was scary, but never wavered. He also really loves nerding out about rocks and talking about his microscope. So it's not surprising that the engineer's Instagram is pictures of him traveling...to see rocks. He also has a few pictures from his museum adventures.

4 Taylor Rue

Instagram: @taylormrue

The teacher was ready to find love without focusing on looks. Taylor found that with JP, who is a firefighter who once attended the school where she teaches. She has multiple pictures of going out for drinks with friends, showing off her outfits, and celebrating big life events with loved ones.

3 JP

Instagram: @instalessjared

The firefighter was so smitten by Taylor in the pods that he accepted the pet name "sugar butt." JP tearfully proposed to Taylor in the pods, and they were the first couple who saw each other. After a series of compliments, things got a little awkward between them because they ran out of things to say. JP has multiple pictures on Instagram showing his patriotism by wearing red, white, and blue. He also posts about golf and his fellow firefighters.

2 Izzy

Instagram: izzyzapata_

TikTok:@izzyzapata2

Izzy was hands down the most popular guy in the pods. Johnnie, Lydia, and Stacy showed interest in him. But he was most interested in Johnnie. That changed when he learned about her past and that she married someone whom she didn't love. The salesman saw this as a red flag, chose Stacy, and proposed. His page shows him golfing, hanging out with his husky, and going to sporting events.

1 Stacy

Instagram: @stacyrenae926

Stacy kept her connection with Izzy secret to avoid outside influence. Her dates with Izzy were fun, and she admitted to not being comfortable with talking about emotions. It's obvious from Stacy's Instagram that she loves fashion. She has pictures from themed parties, doing Pilates, and hanging out with friends and family.

The season 5 cast stands out from the previous ones in several ways. It seems like we spent more time in the pods because there were so many love triangles and drama. In the previous seasons at most there were three episodes about the pods, and season 5 had four. This was also the first time we saw two people who knew each other before the show reunite in the pods. Season 5's trailer shows Uche accusing Lydia of planning to go on Love Is Blind because "she couldn't let me go." We also see that Aailyah makes an appearance after surprisingly quitting the pod experience. The trailer ends with several dramatic clips from the weddings. Netflix releases episodes 5 to 7 on Friday, September 29, episodes 8 and 9 on October 6, and the finale on October 13.