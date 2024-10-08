Over the Garden Wall turns ten years old this year. To celebrate, creator Patrick McHale is teaming up with one of the best animation studios in the business. In collaboration with Aardman Animation, a new stop motion short will be released on November 3 on YouTube and Cartoon Network’s social media channels.

McHale shared on his Twitter account his excitement for the 10th anniversary tribute, saying, “New 2-minute Over the Garden Wall short is coming Nov 3rd! In stop-motion! It’s pretty beautiful, I think, and I hope people like it.” He also added that there will be more information along the way, which Aardman corroborated on their socials, stating, “Watch this space!”

Along with the announcement, a new image for the short was released of the half-brothers Wirt and Greg, voiced by Elijah Wood and Collin Dean. Greg’s pet frog, who went through a slew of possible names until it was decided on “Jason Funderburker” is also with the duo amid the woods of the Unknown.

Over the Garden Wall Is a Spooky Season Tradition

Image Credit: Cartoon Network and Aardman Animation

Since its debut in 2014, Over the Garden Wall has become a beloved Halloween tradition for families. It was Cartoon Network’s first-ever miniseries, released on November 3, 2014, to run over the course of five days. It follows the story of the worrisome Wirt, the older half-brother, and Greg, the more carefree of the duo as they try to find their way home through a mysterious forest called the Unknown. Along the way, they meet an old Woodsman (Christopher Lloyd) who warns them of the Beast (Samuel Ramey) hunting them. The boys also team up with Beatrice, voiced by Melanie Lynskey, which was not the first time she was in a show with Elijah Wood. Beatrice is a wily girl, cured and trapped in the body of a bluebird trying to save her family. Along the way, they find grand adventures as the Unknown has a way of changing people on their journey. The series was highly praised by critics, winning two Emmy Awards and becoming an instant Autumn classic.

Aardman is a fitting partner for the 10th anniversary tribute. They are the best-known stop-motion animation studio in the world, with hits like Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run, the latter still holding the title for the highest-grossing stop-animated movie of all time. With this team-up, it will be quite a fitting special for the series.

Over the Garden Wall’s 10th anniversary tribute arrives on Cartoon Network’s YouTube and social media channels on November 3.