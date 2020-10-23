Glen Keane and the Cast of Netflix’s ‘Over the Moon’ Discuss New Animated Fable

There is an overwhelming amount of content dropping on various streaming platforms this weekend. And one of the quieter releases is also one of the best – Glen Keane’s adorable animated feature Over the Moon, now available on Netflix. Keane is a genuine animation legend who contributed memorably to such beloved Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Tarzan, and whose gently experimental short film with Kobe Bryant, “Dear Basketball,” won him an Oscar. And Over the Moon is his debut feature, the story of a young girl (Cathy Ang) who, following the death of her mother, builds a rocket and travels to the dark side of the moon, where she hopes to have her wish granted by an immortal moon goddess (Phillipa Soo). Full of catchy tunes (good luck getting “Ultraluminary” out of your head) and absolutely spellbinding animation, Over the Moon is a true delight.

So you can imagine what a thrill it was to get to talk to Keane, Ang, Soo, and cast members Kimiko Glenn, Ken Jeong and Margaret Cho, in video interviews that you can watch below. And be sure to check out Over the Moon, it really is great.













Here’s the official Over the Moon synopsis: