‘Over the Moon’: Listen to an Exclusive Track from Steven Price’s Score for the Netflix Film

We at Collider are happy to share an exclusive track from the original score for the Netflix original animated feature Over the Moon. Directed by Oscar-winner Glen Keane (Dear Basketball) and written by the late Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give), the film tells the story of a determined young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Once she arrives, however, she discovers a whimsical land and is thrown into an unexpected quest.

Oscar-winning Gravity and Attack the Block composer Steven Price wrote the original score for the film, and you can hear the beautiful and fantastical track “Remember When We Said Goodbye” below.

“Towards the end of working on Over The Moon, I returned to some of the earliest musical sketches I wrote for the film,” Price said in an exclusive statement. Amongst a collection of rough recordings of early thoughts I found the original fragment that became the main theme of my score for the film — the theme heard at the climax of this track. The embryonic demo, just featuring me playing the guitar and, for some reason, whistling, had been written after seeing some of the early character artwork for the film. The music evolved a lot over the coming months, constantly morphing in response to new layers of inspiring detail in the visuals, but the seeds of the whole idea were there in that response to a beautiful early drawing. The sequence in the film where this full version of the theme is played is amongst my favourites of anything I’ve ever been fortunate enough to work on.”

Listen to the track below and click here to pre-order the soundtrack. The original score for Over the Moon will be released on October 23rd through Milan Records, the same day the film hits Netflix.

For more on Over the Moon, read our review of the film, which features the voices of Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, John Cho, and Robert G. Chiu.