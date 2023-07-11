Overacting can be atrocious or pitch-perfect depending on the movie and the performer. For example, Gary Oldman's larger-than-life character acting in True Romance is amazing; John Travolta's overacting in Battlefield Earth is not.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which over-the-top performances were the most memorable. When it comes to chewing the scenery, these actors can't be beat.

10 Al Pacino - 'Heat' (1995)

Set in Los Angeles, this crime classic from director Michael Mann revolves around two men on opposite sides of the law. Al Pacino plays Vincent Hanna, a relentless LAPD detective. He investigates a string of audacious heists executed by the brilliant Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and becomes increasingly obsessed with bringing the thief to justice.

Pacino has some truly delightful, larger-than-life moments. He clearly had a lot of fun playing the role. "The hatred is there in full force [...] He goes off the rails at a few spots in absolutely spectacular fashion," said Redditor bone-in_donuts. "So, so hammy," added user bailaoban.

9 Chris Tucker - 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Set in the 23rd century, this quirky and visually stunning sci-fi film centers on Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), a former soldier turned cab driver, who unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a cosmic battle to save humanity. Chris Tucker has a supporting role as Ruby Rhod, a flamboyant and charismatic radio host who becomes an unexpected ally to Korben.

Tucker's portrayal of Ruby Rhod is a scene-stealer, replete with boundless energy, outrageous fashion sense, and a penchant for dramatics. "I liked what a fever dream adventure this movie is. [It] defines the late 90s. Chris Tucker put great energy into his character," said user GurpsK.

8 George C. Scott - 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Dr. Strangelove is a satirical black comedy directed by Stanley Kubrick that brilliantly captures the absurdity and paranoia of the Cold War. One of its many highlights is George C. Scott's performance as General Buck Turgidson, a gung-ho military man, fiercely dedicated to the notion of 'winning' at all costs, even in the face of global catastrophe. Scott captures Turgidson's absurdity with his exaggerated facial expressions, physicality, and booming voice while delivering some of the film's most memorable lines.

"[Scott] hated that Kubrick suckered him into playing the character as a slapstick buffoon against his wishes," said Redditor DanteCubit3000. "Kubrick would let Scott do it his way, then ask Scott to do it way over-the-top just for fun, and then Kubrick used the over-the-top scenes, which Scott felt was a betrayal."

7 Bruce Campbell - 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

"Groovy." So much of the charm of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead is thanks to Bruce Campbell, who practically carries the first and second films by himself. He plays reluctant hero Ash Williams, who faces down hordes of undead unwittingly unleashed by a cursed book.

Campbell's comedic timing is impeccable, and he brings seemingly endless energy to the character. Not for nothing, Ash has become a horror icon. "[In] the original Evil Dead trilogy, Bruce Campbell is so over-the-top all the time that the whole thing pivots to slapstick comedy by the end," said user nosayso.

6 Eddie Redmayne - 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Eddie Redmayne plays villain Balem Abrasax in this Wachowski sci-fi, the owner of the biggest business empire in the known universe. It's certainly an outlier in Redmayne's filmography. His character is venal and campy, speaking in an exaggerated whisper. The performance nabbed him a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor. Notably, this was the same year that he won the Best Actor Oscar for The Theory of Everything.

"I liked [Redmayne's performance]. He's the only one that seemed to realize that he was in a grand space opera, whereas the leads seemed like they came out of a mumblecore indie film," said Redditor scoutcjustice. "Eddie was hilarious in that movie. Truly saved an otherwise horrendous film," agreed user SteffeEric.

5 Dennis Hopper - 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Blue Velvet is David Lynch's trippy neo-noir starring Kyle MacLachlan as Jeffrey Beaumont, a college student who becomes entangled in a twisted web of secrets and corruption when he discovers a severed human ear. In the process, he finds himself up against the menacing drug lord Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

Frank is a volatile and sadistic character who can pivot from vulnerable to explosive at a moment's notice. "The most surreal and ridiculous crazy movie performance goes to Hopper as Frank Booth in Blue Velvet, and it's not even close," said Redditor The_ZombyWoof.

4 Tom Cruise - 'Magnolia' (1999)

Magnolia follows the intersecting storylines of various characters in the San Fernando Valley, each with their own unique struggles. Among the standout performances in this ensemble cast is Tom Cruise as Frank T.J. Mackey, a charismatic and controversial motivational speaker. Frank is a complex character, on the surface embodying confidence and success, but harboring deep-seated insecurities and a troubled past.

Cruise's portrayal of Frank is a revelation, showcasing his range as an actor. He gleefully subverts his own superstar image. "[Cruise] is batshit insane in Magnolia. Like, I don’t even think it was Tom Cruise that jumped on Oprah’s couch. That was T.J. Mackey," said user spititout.

3 Crispin Glover - 'River's Edge' (1986)

River's Edge centers on a group of disaffected teenagers who grapple with the shocking murder of their friend. Crispin Glover brings a unique intensity and unpredictability to the role of Layne, the de facto leader of the group, who experiences inner turmoil and a desperate search for purpose.

It's an exaggerated performance, but Glover is believable as someone whose sanity is fraying. "I don't know why but somehow it works and it elevates the whole movie," said Redditor kuwetka. "Great film. Crispin was at his best in this one for sure," replied user speyerder666.

2 Nicolas Cage - 'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to hammy acting, but his work in Vampire's Kiss is over-the-top even by his standards. He plays Peter Loew, a successful, arrogant literary agent, who descends into madness after a mysterious encounter with a woman whom he believes has turned him into a vampire.

His exaggerated facial expressions, frenzied mannerisms, and iconic line delivery place Vampire's Kiss among his most memorable performances "I think the performance is actually kind of perfect in many ways," said user Koenybahnoh. "His accent in this movie completely baffling," added Redditor dreamshoes.

1 Kirk Douglas - 'The Villain' (1979)

The Villain is a comedy Western directed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker Hal Needham. A dim-witted but good-hearted cowboy named Handsome Stranger (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is pursued relentlessly by the villainous outlaw Cactus Jack Slade (Kirk Douglas). Douglas embraces the role with gusto, serving up exaggerated gestures, spot-on comedic timing, and roguish charm.

It's impressive for being so different from the roles Douglas was most famous for. "The Villain is like a live-action version of the Roadrunner and Coyote cartoons. As a known serious actor he just absolutely kills it," said Redditor damienkarras1973.

