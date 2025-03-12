Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is making her reality TV debut with the upcoming Hulu series, Overboard for Love. The American podcaster is producing the dating show under the banner of her company, Unwell Productions in partnership with Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Overboard for Love marks Unwell Productions’ first unscripted television project. Alongside Cooper, her husband, Matt Kaplan is also serving as an executive producer.

As reported by Variety, Overboard for Love is a high-stakes dating competition set aboard a luxury yacht. The premise of the show will feature “sexy singles” looking for love. But they’ll be shocked to learn that gaining access to the yacht’s amenities will not be as easy as it seems. “As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme,” reads the logline. As the competition continues, couples who fail to rise to the challenge will be left “stranded.”

While talking about the dating series, Cooper shared that the project was a major milestone for Unwell Productions. The podcaster revealed that Overboard for Love reflects her company’s vision of creating “bold, unfiltered” content. She described the upcoming show as “totally unique” and expressed her excitement for the show’s premiere. According to Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney TV, Cooper is shaping the future of entertainment with her new show. He added that Overboard for Love is only the beginning of her journey.

Unwell Network Drops Alix Earle’s Podcast