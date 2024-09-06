Sometimes, the comedies that critics like the least are the ones that resonate with general audiences the most. Overboard, the 2018 romantic comedy starring Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, and John Hannah, has entered the top 10 most popular projects on Prime Video, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The film follows a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and loses his memory and one of the mistreated employees convinces him that he is her working-class husband. In addition to Longoria, Derbez, and Hannah, Overboard also stars Anna Farris, John Hannah, Swoosie Kurtz, and Mel Rodriguez, and the film currently sits at "rotten" scores of 24% from critics and 54% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Overboard was written by Leslie Dixon, Bob Fisher, and Rob Greenberg, with Greenberg also directing the film. Fisher's most famous work came when he penned the screenplay for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers, and he also wrote the script for We're the Millers, the 2013 comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston. Dixon wrote the script for the original Freaky Friday movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and also served as the scribe for Limitless, the 2011 sci-fi thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. Despite having 21 directorial credits to his name since making his directorial debut on Scrubs in 2006, Overboard is still the only feature film that Greenberg has helmed in his career, and he currently has no upcoming projects on the slate.

What Else Is in the Prime Video Top 10?

Since premiering its highly-anticipated second season, The Lord of the Rings spin-off show The Rings of Power has jumped to the top of the Prime Video top 10 and shown no signs of giving up the top spot. Other Prime Video original projects such as Jackpot!, the comedy starring John Cena and Awkwafina, and The Boys, the raunchy superhero TV series starring Karl Urban and Antony Starr, have also found spots in the Prime Video top 10. Both of the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill-led comedy movies, 21 and 22 Jump Street, also round out the last two spots in the Prime Video top 10.

Overboard stars Eva Longoria and Anna Farris and was written by Bob Fisher, Leslie Dixon, and Rob Greenberg, with Greenberg also directing the film. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Overboard, now streaming on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO