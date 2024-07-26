The Big Picture Overboard has an unbelievable premise with an unethical but sweet storyline.

The movie is loosely based on a real incident where a woman with amnesia washed ashore in Florida.

Creative liberties were taken with the true story, turning it into a romantic extravaganza for the big screen, despite the real story being quite devastating.

Rom-coms are a staple sub-genre in film, from timeless classics such as Breakfast At Tiffany’s and It Happened One Night, to more modern-day favorites such as How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Anyone But You. Audiences can’t get enough of them, whether it be for the swoon-worthy romances or the humor intermingled with it, there’s no denying rom-coms will forever have our hearts. But considering how off the walls some rom-coms can get, it can be a little surprising to learn that some are more based in reality than you may expect. 50 First Dates is one of the best known examples of a rom-com that was loosely based on a true story, and given its almost unbelievable storyline it can be hard to wrap your head around such a fact. But there’s another rom-com that may just give 50 First Dates a run for its money in terms of the true story it takes inspiration from, and that’s the 1987 film Overboard.

‘Overboard’ Has an Unbelievable Premise

Released in 1987, Overboard was directed by rom-com veteran Garry Marshall, whose credits went on to include films such as Beaches (released the year after Overboard), Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, The Princess Diaries, and more. Written by Leslie Dixon, Overboard stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — a real-life couple — in the lead roles. Hawn plays Joanna, a wealthy socialite, while Russell plays Dean, a carpenter and widowed father of four sons. While waiting for her yacht to be repaired, Joanna hires Dean to remodel her closet, but even though he provides impeccable work, she talks down to him and gives him a hard time for the pettiest of reasons, such as using oak instead of cedar wood. He offers to redo the closet to her specifications so long as he’s paid for his previous work, something of which should be no trouble considering she’s practically dripping with wealth and makes sure everyone knows it. She refuses though, and the pair end up in a nasty fight, which results in Joanna pushing Dean (and then his tools) into the water. But later that night, Joanna herself falls overboard and is fished out of the water, only to wake up in the hospital with no recollection of what happened, where she is, or who she is.

Dean overhears the story on the news and, seeking revenge for how she treated him on the yacht, decides to take advantage of her memory loss and use it to his advantage. He manages to convince the hospital that she is his wife, and the mother of his four children, and brings her home to his less-than-glamorous home. Dean’s goal is to teach Joanna how to live a normal life and not just rely on her good looks and wealth, and though his way of doing so (a.k.a, blatantly lying to her) is certainly unethical, she does begin to warm to, not only Dean, but to his children, and their rambunctious way of life that is so different from her own. Even when she gets her memory back, after the typical third-act conflict where she and Dean argue about him tricking her and lying to her, she longs for that life with Dean and his boys. It has its ethical issues, but Overboard is still an entertaining and sweet rom-com and no doubt a classic. But did you know that it was based on a true story?

‘Overboard’ Is Loosely Based On a True Story

In 2017, a Vanity Fair interview with the movie’s screenwriter Leslie Dixon revealed the little-known fact that the movie was “based on a real incident in which a woman with amnesia washed ashore in Florida.” That was all Vanity Fair shared on the story, but if you really dig into it, you can find more information on the woman who washed ashore. In 1981, a woman was found naked, filthy, and dehydrated in a Florida park. According to the article pulled from the UPI Archives, the young woman was found near death in Birch State Park and had no recollection of her life prior to the accident. “I try to remember and I can't. I try to recall if I went to school, if I had any friends... I don't seem to have an interest, I don't seem to form a pattern.”

The woman was eventually identified as Cheryl Tomiczek, who was 34 years old at the time of her accident. And despite Overboard’s plot taking inspiration from her story, what happened to her was anything but cinematic. In the same UPI article, she was quoted saying she felt as though she had no parents because she had a feeling of being left alone in the world. This ended up not being the case as her parents, Irene and Andrew Tomiczek, recognized her and came to Florida to claim their missing daughter. Her memory was slow to come back, but with the help of her parents, they took it day by day to help her work through the new challenge in her life. In another UPI archived piece, her parents shared how she was adjusting post-accident, saying,

“We're taking one day at a time. I'm not going to make her do anything she doesn't want to do.” Also adding that she’s “very content and wants to get involved.”

So it's safe to say that while Overboard certainly took inspiration from Cheryl's story, it also took a lot of creative liberties, and somehow took what was a truly frightening and unheard of medical phenomenon, and turned it into a romantic extravaganza for the big screen.

Overboard is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

