For nearly a century, The Walt Disney Company has released dozens of films, starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, with several films from Disney, Pixar and Marvel on the way. But for a company that began with a princess fairytale and its next notable release being a princess fairytale, odds are there has been a trope or two thrown in.

Despite being the most magical film company on Earth, Disney films have never been unique. From the not-so-unexpected dead parent trope to the classic animal sidekicks practically every princess has, Disney movies tend to follow the same plotlines.

10 The Animal Sidekick

Disney films are best known for main characters having an animal sidekick, a trope dating back decades when Snow White developed a way with birds. This unlikely friendship turned into dozens of Princess films where the leading lady had a sidekick that was a fish, a tiger, a chameleon, or a dragon.

And if you're not a Disney Princess, that won't prevent you from receiving an animal sidekick. Character duos like Lilo and Stitch, Mowgli and Baloo and Penny and Bolt are all made up of one human and one animal.

9 Seemingly Nice-Guy is the Villain

When one character in a film is a little too nice, odds are they're actually the villain of the story. While Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm are all guilty of this trope at times, it's Disney that has overdone it in practically every major film.

This trope isn't simply an evil villain treating the protagonist nicely like Ursula in The Little Mermaid or the witch in Snow White, but the unexpected twist when the character everyone thought was a good guy turns out to be a bad guy, like King Candy in Wreck-It-Ralph and Hans in Frozen.

8 The Damsel in Distress

Damsels in distress are an older trope compared to the brave and independent female characters like Moana and Tiana in more recent films, but still one that Disney has done one too many times, starting with Snow White needing The Prince to save her in Snow White.

Plenty of other Disney Princes wind up saving their future princesses, like when Jafar attempted to marry Jasmine in Aladdin and Aurora needed a prince to kiss her in order to save her in Sleeping Beauty. The much more realistic approach came in Tangled when Rapunzel protected herself with a pan and later saved Flynn's life, proving to be anything but a damsel in distress.

7 Dead Parents

One trope you can always count on in any Disney movie is the main character having at least one dead parent. Typically done in Princess films like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Princess and the Frog, characters like Max Goof, Pinocchio and Hiro also only have one parent.

If characters don't enter into their film with a dead parent, most likely one is going to die sometime during the movie, the simultaneously best and worst example being The Lion Kingwhen Simba loses his father mid-film at the hands of his evil uncle.

6 Female Character Changing Herself For the Love Interest

A swooning female completely changing who she is in attempt to get her male crush's attention is nothing new, but gets awfully old in the age of women empowerment. While characters like Tiana, Merida and Moana assure they don't need a man, other female Disney characters often cave under pressure.

While she doesn't do it specifically for Eric, Ariel chooses to give up her voice in order to have a chance with the prince in The Little Mermaid, while Cinderella feels the need to completely change her look and ways of life in order to attend the ball with Prince Charming in Cinderella.

5 Longing To Belong

The longing to belong in a world where you feel like an outcast is an overdone trope in any film, and Disney never shies away from it, with Elsa being the prime example of a character who feels she doesn't belong because of her magical powers in a kingdom full of seemingly average townsfolk in Frozen.

Joining Elsa on Disney's misfit island is Mowgli, a human not fitting in with the jungle animals around him in TheJungle Book, Kuzco, not fitting into his role of a prince and later not fitting in due to being turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove, and Quasimodo, not fitting into the kingdom due to his deformities.

4 Earworms That Drive You Mad

One thing Disney movies do best is include a chart-topper in their films, even if it's constantly played no matter where you turn. Some Disney songs will forever be classics, like "Circle of Life" from The Lion King and "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, but others sometimes overstay their welcome in everyone's ears.

Elsa's powerful hit "Let It Go" from Frozen was arguably the biggest case of an earworm that drove you mad, played everywhere from the radio to late-night talk shows. Disney's most recent tiresome tune came from Encanto when "We Don't Talk About Bruno" took over the airwaves after the 2021 release.

3 Concluding With a Wedding

Ending with a wedding is an easy way to conclude any movie with a love story, and Disney movies are no stranger to it, especially when it's of the Princess genre. Princesses like Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana and even honorary princess Nala all wound up hitched by the end of their films.

When a Disney film isn't concluding with a wedding, it's common to see a film begin with one, like Rapunzel and Flynn's wedding that starts the short Tangled Ever After and dalmatians owners Roger and Anita marrying at the start of 101 Dalmatians.

2 The Lackluster Sequel

Sequels being lackluster compared to the first film aren't uncommon, and neither is Disney milking its most popular characters and franchises with sequels galore. The age of Disney sequels began during the Disney Renaissance when every film from Disney's most beloved era got a sequel, and then some.

Known for telling the same stories as the first films, just with some improved animation, Disney sequels almost never find the same success as their predecessors, and are left either forgotten or with fans wishing the film studio stopped at one.

1 Straight Love Stories

Arguably, the most overdone trope in Disney films has to be the straight love stories between a male and a female, whether they're in human form, animal form, or even household items like a candelabra and a feather duster.

Disney's subsidiaries like Pixar and Marvel have already broken ground by including LGBTQ+ characters and love stories, from Lightyear's lesbian couple to the MCU's first openly-gay couple in Eternals, hopefully paving the way for Disney to include more than a passing oryx couple in Zootopia or suddenly turning LeFou gay in 2017's Beauty and the Beast.

