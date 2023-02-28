If you’re into horror movies, look out: the Overlook Film Festival has just announced their lineup for this year’s event, taking place in the uber-haunted New Orleans, Louisiana, where frights are afoot both on and off the screen. This year’s lineup includes world premieres of some of the most highly anticipated films in horror, as well as a look back at scary movies past, and presentations from some of the most up and coming names in the genre.

Leading the festival will be the world premiere of Chris McKay’s upcoming Dracula film Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult as the titular servant to Nicolas Cage’s vampiric master. The film will open the festival, and be amongst other world premieres including Philip Barantini’s Accused, Clock, starring Dianna Agron, Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism, Trim Season, and We Kill for Love, as well as the closing night screening of Evil Dead Rise, the latest in the horror-comedy franchise introduced by director Sam Raimi in the 1980s.

Other popular titles screening at the festival include birth/rebirth, The Five Devils, documentarian David Farrier’s Mister Organ, and Smoking Causes Coughing, which join a stacked lineup that also includes Give Me an A, Monolith, The Wrath of Becky, and The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, as well as a number of retrospective screenings, including a tenth-anniversary look back at Only Lovers Left Alive with director Jim Jarmusch, a thirtieth anniversary screening of Matinee, featuring horror icon Joe Dante and John Goodman, and a version of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger featuring a score performed live by an orchestra.

For the first time, the festival will also feature a “live music sidebar,” featuring performances from New Orleans proto-grunge band Thou, as well as Carter Logan and Jarmusch’s band SQÜRL, who will be performing on the festival’s opening and closing nights. These are just some of the many live events mixed in over the course of the festival, part of a program that also includes author Grady Hendrix’s one-man show How To Sell A Haunted House In A Challenging Market, and a live recording of FANGORIA’s podcast The Kingcast, featuring special guest co-host Bryan Fuller.

“Anything is possible when you’re talking about horror movies, and we celebrate that,” says artistic director Doug Jones. From the terrifying to the hilarious, from original visions of classic frights to fresh new fears you didn’t even know you had, this year’s program embraces it all. The creativity of our filmmakers is boundless, and our filmgoers have so many exciting discoveries ahead of them.”

The Overlook Film Festival will be held from March 30 to April 2 in New Orleans. For the full line-up of short films, immersive presentations, and more, you can check out their website, and check out the full feature film lineup below:

Opening Night Film

Renfield

WORLD PREMIERE

Evil doesn’t span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula, played by Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage. Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Closing Night Film

Evil Dead Rise

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh- possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Feature Film Presentations

International Titles Presented by MUBI

Aberrance

When a couple rents a cabin deep in the woods, their odd behavior causes their nosy neighbor to grow suspicious, even as he’s dealing with issues of his own. With wonderfully inventive camerawork that recalls early Raimi or Coens, the first Mongolian film ever presented at Overlook is a wild ride.

Accused

WORLD PREMIERE

Alone at a remote country house, a young man (Chaneil Kukar, Sex Education) watches helplessly as a social media frenzy wrongly identifies him as a wanted terrorist. When online threats lead to an IRL home invasion, he must fight for his life in this tense thriller of virtual witch-hunts and false accusations.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

For Vicaria, death is just another disease, and she believes she has the cure. After her brother is brutally murdered, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life in this thrilling tale about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again.

Appendage

After years of suppressed anxiety and self-doubt, an ambitious fashion designer is horrified when all that bottled-up emotion begins to manifest itself as a growth on her back — one with a mind of its own. Body horror is only the beginning for this sharp look at inner voices and self-control gone out of control.

The Artifice Girl

In a covert effort to catch online predators, two special agents team up with a skittish computer programmer working on some revolutionary AI. What begins as an experimental technology turns into something entirely different and far more personal in this award-winning piece of hard science fiction featuring genre icon Lance Henriksen.

birth/rebirth

Maternal instincts and scientific hubris collide in this chilling tale of two women — one a grieving mother, the other an obsessive pathologist — who are pushed beyond their limits in this powerful reimagining of the Frankenstein mythos.

Brooklyn 45

Restless spirits are not the only things haunting a group of longtime friends, reunited in the wake of WWII. Ted Geoghegan returns to Overlook with this chamber piece of horrors where the only thing more terrifying than what lies on the other side may be the secrets we’ve buried in the past.

Clock

WORLD PREMIERE

On the eve of her 39th birthday, a woman desperately attempts to fix her broken biological clock, but at what cost? Featuring a powerhouse turn from Dianna Agron (Shiva Baby), this cautionary tale warns that when the pressure to conform mounts beyond reason, something’s going to break.

The Elderly

As a vicious heatwave grips Madrid, octogenarian Manuel (Zorion Eguileor, Platform) is behaving in increasingly disturbing ways. In fact, all the senior citizens are acting odd — aggressive, angry and as if they know of awful things to come. As the temperature rises, so does the tension in this unsettling, slow burn of body horror and generational fear.

The Five Devils

Struggling to decipher the adult world around her, an eight-year-old girl with an uncanny sense of smell discovers that her gift also allows her to travel back in time and observe her mother and her aunt’s mysterious past. At once intimate and inexplicable, this is a mesmerizing vision of powerful emotions and sensory overload.

Give Me an A

With passion, strength and righteous anger, 16 women filmmakers make their voices heard with this anthology of genre-themed short films, all made in direct response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. A mix of horror, sci-fi and dark comedy, these shorts are a rallying cry for personal rights and bodily autonomy.

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism

WORLD PREMIERE

Convinced that his wife is possessed by dark forces, a desperate husband puts his faith in the power of a pitiless self-proclaimed exorcist, who is convinced that salvation can only be found through his hands. Based on a true story, this is a disturbing tale of misplaced faith and destructive zealotry.

Late Night with the Devil

Desperate for ratings, a Seventies-era late night talk show host invites a skeptic, a doctor and a young girl supposedly possessed by the devil for a very special Halloween episode. By the end of the show, his horrified audience would learn one awful truth: Evil doesn’t take commercial breaks.

Mister Organ

Is Michael Organ the most mysterious man in New Zealand, or is he just the most annoying? An investigation into a parking lot scam leads down a deep and dark rabbit hole of half-truths, veiled threats and toxic personalities in this riveting documentary from journalist and filmmaker David Farrier (Tickled).

Monolith

An anonymous email prompts a disgraced podcaster to launch a worldwide investigation into mysterious black bricks that have touched and sometimes destroyed people’s lives, and she’s doing it all without leaving the house in this ingenious thriller filmed with one actress and one location, but packed with plenty of surprises.

My Animal

A coming-of-age tale equally concerned with the coming of the next full moon, this visually stunning queer romance follows two teen girls struggling to come to terms with their desires, their fears and, for one of them, a family curse of bloodlust and lycanthropy.

Smoking Causes Coughing

Iconoclast Quentin Dupieux (Deerskin, Mandibles) returns with a film that’s funny, gooey and guaranteed to surprise. When superhero team Tobacco Force is ordered by their talking rat of a boss to take a vacation before facing the world’s greatest supervillain, they pass the time by telling fantastical stories of mayhem and mutilation.

Trim Season

WORLD PREMIERE

Completely cut off from the outside world, a small crew of trimmers working on a remote marijuana farm discover the stalks there have disturbingly deep roots in ancient blood-soaked traditions. Now they must fight to escape the final harvest in this stylized and twisted tale of the Emerald Triangle..

We Kill for Love

WORLD PREMIERE

Take a deep dive into the sultry, shadowy world of direct-to-video erotic thrillers — films of mysterious strangers, sexual obsessions and crimes of passion that once dominated video store shelves and late night cable. This in-depth documentary celebrates the genre with insight, filmmaker interviews and an amazing array of clips that will leave you lusting for more.

The Wrath of Becky

When members of an extremist group known as the "Noble Men” attack her and her friend, teenaged Becky seeks sweet, sweet vengeance, invading their lakeside headquarters as they prepare to launch a terrorist attack. This sequel to 2020’s Becky requires no prior knowledge of the earlier film, just an appetite for some fast, fun and blood-soaked action.

Retrospective Film Presentations

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Original live score by Think Less, Hear More

The streets of London are being stalked by a Jack the Ripper-like killer, and a young blonde showgirl is torn between her policeman sweetheart and a mysterious stranger. Alfred Hitchcock’s first thriller and his finest silent film, The Lodger will feature an all-new live score from NOLA faves Think Less, Hear More.

Matinee

30th Anniversary Screening

Joe Dante and John Goodman in person

In 1962, a Hollywood showman preps the Key West premiere of his latest B-movie masterpiece, Mant!, but for local teens, the atomic terror onscreen is no match to the Cuban Missile Crisis happening just offshore. John Goodman stars in Joe Dante’s affectionate tribute to a bygone era of moviegoing.

Only Lovers Left Alive

10th Anniversary Screening

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan in person

In Jim Jarmusch’s sly take on vampires, Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston play centuries-old vampire lovers, more passionate about music and literature than bloodletting. Reunited in Detroit after decades apart, they explore the city and each other by night, until an unexpected guest causes everything tochange.

The Tingler

Presented in Percepto

When asked which William Castle film he’d like to see at Overlook, Joe Dante replied, much to our delight, “The Tingler.” Vincent Price stars in this shocker about a doctor obsessed with capturing a deadly parasitic creature he believes lives in the spine of terrified people. To ensure your survival of this special screening, presented in full “Percepto,” we suggest you scream. Scream for your lives!