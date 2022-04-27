It has been a killer year for the horror genre thus far. Whether it's SCREAM or X or the handful of Shudder originals, there has been something for every genre fan to sink their teeth into. Now, to make 2022 even better for horror fans, The Overlook Film Festival has announced the first wave of their film and event lineup for this year. The horror-centric festival is making its in-person return June 2 to June 5, and they are coming back in a devilishly huge way.

The film line up includes Deadstream directed by Joseph and Vanessa Winter, Flux Gourmet directed by Peter Strickland and starring Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie, Jethica directed by Pete Ohs, and Resurrection directed by Andrew Semans and starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. Saloum directed by Jean Luc Herbulot, Watcher directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, Swallowed directed by Carter Smith, and Who Invited Them? directed by Duncan Birmingham are also being shown, the latter two of which are making their world premiere at the festival. However, the most exciting film to be announced at the festival so far is Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, which is based on the Joe Hill short story. Derrickson’s return to horror will close out the festival and stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone.

The director is most well known for the first Doctor Strange movie, but his 2012 horror film Sinister is considered to be one of the scariest films of all time. Its atmospheric terrors are still as scary as they were ten years ago. From The Black Phone trailers alone, Hawke looks to be giving his most haunting performance to date as a sadistic serial killer, and this abduction tale just looks endlessly disturbing. While the film has been shown at many other festivals, as The Black Phone was supposed to release this past February before getting a new summer date, it shows that Blumhouse and Universal have a lot of confidence in this horror film. This will most likely be the film’s last festival appearance before releasing in theaters June 24.

Festival co-director Michael Lerman said, “2022 has already proven to be an exceptional year in cinema, so it’s only fitting that this is the year we return the festival to the big screen.“ Other co-director Landon Zakheim added to that saying, “The genre keeps broadening in creative ways, and The Black Phone is a perfect example of just how good contemporary horror filmmaking can be.” They finished off by saying, “It's a testament to the resilience and spirit of this community, the trust of our partners, and our team’s dedication to safety, that we're able to rise from the dead once again to unleash this spooky carnival for all to partake."

Besides the films being shown, the festival has so many fun events lined up as well. This includes a recording of The Kingcast Presented by FANGORIA, The Pumpkin Pie Show Presented by Quirk Books, and Quintron At The Chamberlain Presented by Crescent Canna. However, the most exciting event announced so far is Nosfera2. This is a free screening that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the classic vampire film Nosferatu. The film is famous for being an unofficial version of Bram Stoker's Dracula. This screening is being promoted as a new unauthorized version of the unofficial film done by Dream Video Division.

The Overlook Film Festival will take place June 2 to June 5 at the Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in downtown New Orleans. Tickets will go on sale on May 10, and a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Fund. The rest of the lineup for the festival will be announced on May 3. While we anxiously wait to hear what other horror films will be shown at the festival, you can can visit The Overlook’s website for more information.

