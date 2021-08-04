Overlook, a TV series currently in development, is reportedly not moving forward at HBO Max, according to Deadline. The series would be an offshoot based on the hotel that features in The Shining, one marred by ghosts and bad spirits. It explores the untold stories of one of the most famous haunted hotels and serves as a pseudo-prequel to the book. The production studio, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros Television are looking for different homes for the series, which will most likely be another streamer. Apparently, the folks over at HBO Max liked the project but felt it was not right for them at this time.

The horror-thriller show was written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, inspired by the characters and setting from Steven King's iconic novel. As fans of the novel and adaptations are aware, the Overlook hotel is host to some terrifying ghosts, with a long history of violence and chaos. Overlook was part of the megadeal between Bad Robot and WarnerMedia, which was brokered back in 2019. Bad Robot producers attached to the show include Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Shining' Spinoff Series 'Overlook' in the Works at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, HBO Max

King's extensive amount of stories and novels have always been a great treasure for IP, but none so popular as The Shining. King owes much of its popularity to Stanley Kubrick's 1980 feature film adaptation, which starred a wonderfully unhinged Jack Nicholson. However, King was reportedly not a fan of the film, since it dramatically changed Jack's narrative, Wendy's characterization, and the ending. While not as popular, he preferred the 1997 miniseries of the same name that aired on ABC.

Recently, the Overlook hotel appeared in the lexicon again in 2019's Doctor Sleep. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film is an adaptation of the sequel of the same name by King. The story follows an adult Danny Torrance who must contend with a group called the True Knot, people who also have "the shining" and feed off others who have it. The film's finale takes place in the Overlook hotel, where Danny unleashes the horde of ghosts like the ax-murdered twins upon the villain.

We're sure to see the return of all these ghosts and more in the Overlook series (I'm hoping to learn more about the man in the dog suit). Deadline suggested that the series will land at Netflix, but we'll keep you updated when we hear more.

KEP READING: The 50 Best Horror Movies of the 1980s, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Hard Knocks’ Trailer Chronicles the Dallas Cowboys in HBO Sports Documentary Series Season 16 of HBO's hard-hitting documentary series is about ready to kick off.

Read Next