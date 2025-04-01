Nathan Lane has been a part of a lot of comedy duos. He and Robin Williams were a hilarious and touching romantic pair in The Birdcage. Lane and Matthew Broderick, the Simba to his Pumbaa in The Lion King, became an odd couple on stage with The Producers on Broadway (and the subsequent movie adaptation of the musical adaptation of the original Mel Brooks movie) and then starred in the Neil Simon play The Odd Couple on Broadway a few years after that. But once upon a time, Lane and a British stand-up comedian had a double act that ended far too soon. We've just got to give it up to Nathan Lane and Lee Evans in Mouse Hunt: a truly demented family comedy from 1997 directed by Gore Verbinski.

Lane and Evans Have a Unique Extermination Problem in ‘Mouse Hunt'