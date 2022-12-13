Everyone knows people on Reddit have some strong opinions. This forum is an excellent place to anonymously exchange thoughts and feelings about nearly anything. Undoubtedly, some of the most visited threads include movie discussions, from best and worst, to most satisfying deaths on film and TV.

Once again, Reddit asked what are some of the most unfairly overlooked movies of the 2000s, and the answers didn't disappoint. Some understood the reasoning behind the suggestions, while others had ideas of their own. Either way, this is how Redditors voted - hopefully viewers would agree with their consensus.

'25th Hour' (2002)

This star-studded crime drama starring Edward Norton was one of the most mentioned films on the list. They considered it overlooked perhaps because of a lack of marketing and advertising, but it's factually one of the better crime movies of the early noughties. No wonder, as it was directed by Spike Lee.

In 25th Hour, Edward Norton plays Montgomery, a drug dealer who gets caught by the DEA and has 24 hours to say goodbye to his loved ones. During those 24 hours, he reevaluates his life and relationships, attempting to figure out who really has his back. This movie was written by David Benioff. Sounds familiar? Benioff is one of the co-creators of Game of Thrones.

'The Girl Next Door' (2004)

Surprisingly, many people consider The Girl Next Door an overlooked film. It might be true, but fans who are now in their mid-30s have likely caught this feature at least once - on TV or in cinemas. Still, it was mainly considered underrated because of its pretty fantastic performances - Emile Hirsch, Elisha Cuthbert, and Timothy Olyphant steal the show in every scene.

The Girl Next Door is about a teenager Matt (Hirsch) who gets a new neighbor - a former porn star Danielle (Cuthbert). The movie seems to start as a raunchy comedy, but it has plenty of serious curves thrown at the audience. It's a cleverly funny feature, with rare criticism attached to it.

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Before Robert Downey Jr. became Iron Man and the world's highest-paid actor, he starred in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a crime comedy with Val Kilmer, and nailed it. The role was so fitting for him, that his career went up because of it. Not only that, but Downey himself said this was the feature that helped him get cast as Tony Stark.

The movie follows Harry (Downey Jr.) who gets mistaken for an actor. He gets training from a private detective (Kilmer) for his newly acquired role. Kiss Kiss Bang Bangmay have legitimately been unfairly overlooked at first, but Redditors agree it's one of the best movies of the mid-noughties.

'The Fall' (2006)

A feature that resembles a moving Salvador Dalí painting, The Fall, found its way to the list of overlooked features. This 2006 movie stars Lee Pace as an injured stuntman healing at a hospital. There, he befriends another patient, a little girl, and starts telling her interesting and magical stories of five heroes.

The feature was directed and written by Tarsem Singh, but executive producers include David Fincherand Spike Jonze. It was, interestingly, made in 28 real locations without any sets being built. Because of that, filming lasted for over four years, but the director crafted a fantastical tale with action, romance, adventure and drama in abundance.

'Fearless' (2006)

Fearless was on many Redditors' top of overlooked movies, and it seems to have indeed been that way. Jet Li built his Hollywood career slightly under the radar; although kung fu movies aren't everyone's cup of tea, for a long time, he was the protagonist in most. But Fearless is not another crime-fighting action flick - it's a biography of the Chinese Martial Arts Master Huo Yuanjia.

Besides being based on real life, this movie garnered heavy praise for being an Asian-led feature in Hollywood. It may have been overlooked as people considered films with martial arts as shallow; this one, however, is far from it. Despite some heavily choreographed scenes, the fights in it are excellent and wildly entertaining.

'Stardust' (2007)

Robert De Niro with a pink feathered fan, dancing to Can Can? Doesn't sound familiar? If not, then Redditors were right - Stardust has been criminally overlooked. This may be true for several reasons - it came out at a similar time when widely popular magical movie franchises like Harry Potter and Narnia were sweeping box office records. Also, it seemed to lack some essential marketing.

Stardust isone of the best features ever made about magic, witches, and romance (maybe because it was based on Neil Gaiman's book?) It's often compared to beloved cult classic The Princess Bride and for a good reason; this Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, and Michelle Pfeiffer-led feature has all it takes to become a classic itself.

'Eagle vs Shark' (2007)

Faithful fans of Taika Waititi know he had a lucrative career long before spicing up mainstream Hollywood. Waititi is special for several reasons, but his sense of humor prevails. It's tough for him to turn off the charm even through writing and directing, and his long-lasting cooperation with Jemaine Clement has left some pretty big shoes to fill for future generations.

All this praise isn't for nothing - fans of current Waititi's works (or Clement's, for that matter) should listen to Redditors when they say Eagle vs Shark is a great movie. This heartwarming romantic comedy about social outcasts bonding and finding love is one of the movies that put New Zealand on the cinematic map.

'The Wackness' (2008)

The Josh Peck and Ben Kingsley-led movie about an NYC drug dealer who's into hip-hop found its way up the ladder of underrated features from the late noughties. Many Redditors claim it as their favorite film, and the reason for it is its message.

Despite a misleading premise and trailer, The Wackness is a coming-of-age story that makes viewers leave the cinema (or their bedrooms) feeling happy about life. The numerous troubles of growing up and being an adult aren't simply overlooked, either. This story carries weight, but it's light and comical at the same time. It's definitely one for the must-watch list.

'Ghost Town' (2008)

Ricky Gervais is a well-known name in comedy. For anyone unfamiliar with Ghost Town (and according to Reddit users, many people are) this is one of Gervais' first Hollywood features. Before that, he was a household name mainly across the UK. Although he's more famous for his stand-up, he has a long list of series besides After Life and is often the leading ma.

In this unexpectedly charming film, Gervais plays a dentist, Bertrand, who one day dies and gets revived. Although happy to be among the living, Bertrand now has the ability to see and speak to ghosts. The film is a story about finding hope, acceptance, and understanding. Next to Gervais, there are Greg Kinnear and Tea Leoni.

'Zack and Miri Make a Porno' (2008)

Whether Zack and Miri Make a Porno was overlooked depends on the perspective. It seems like one side of Reddit users claims this movie was simply bad but the other side loves it and defends it by saying it was poorly marketed because of the word "porno" in it. That's a fair point, although it didn't seem to stop many Seth Rogen fans to head to the cinemas and enjoy it over popcorn.

Kevin Smith wrote and directed this raunchy romantic comedy about two lifelong friends, Zack (Rogen) and Miri (Elizabeth Banks) who have money problems. One day, they realize they can try to cash in by making an erotic home movie. While attempting this, they get to know each other in a different light. This movie was definitely slightly underrated, but there's always time to determine why by viewers.

