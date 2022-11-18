Try watching these underrated movies if you consider yourself an animation fanatic.

Disney, Pixar, Studio Ghibli......these are just a handful of animation production companies that not only devoted aficionados are familiar with; just about anyone and everyone who has come across cartoons is surely no stranger to them. Nevertheless, in this ever-expanding information era where overlooked masterpieces are increasingly accessible, these underappreciated animated gems deserve a second chance after falling short of worldwide popularity.

Be it Hollywood or world cinema, family-friendly,or dark and gritty pictures, there are bound to be a few on this list that will satisfy your appetite for the infinite world of animation.

'The Illusionist' (2010)

Based on a previously unproduced script by revolutionary French director Jacques Tati, this touching story is entirely devoid of dialogues, yet its touching story brimming with vibrant illustrations of the London landscape is bound to make anyone with a beating heart cry.

Stemming from a desire to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Tati's The Illusionist (2010) portrays an emotionally complex relationship between an impecunious magician and a Scottish girl named Alice, who believes the magician to possess genuine powers. Albeit magicians are not real, a special connection between the two lonely souls is unfeigned.

'Ethel & Ernest' (2016)

An affectionate depiction of his parents' lives, Ethel & Ernest (2016) is a British author and cartoonist Raymond Briggs' passion project exploring middle-class aspirations and important world events such as World War II as well as the invention of television.

Progressed in chronological order, the biographical animated movie sees Briggs' parents, and two ordinary Londoners in their attempts at marriage, parenthood, and other extraordinarily ordinary events. Raising their son despite opposing ideals and values, this hand-drawn animation excels at presenting flawed but relatable people longing for the simple pleasures in life.

'The King of Pigs' (2011)

The first adult animated film produced and released in South Korea, filmmakers responsible for The King of Pigs (2011) does not shy away from offering a bleak and violent high school system where bullies command and the weak are abandoned.

This psychological horror thriller is surprisingly influenced by director Yeon Sang-ho's own high school experiences, which makes the violent sequences all the more spine-chilling. The King of Pigs follows two former middle school classmates reuniting after 15 years. Despite their current ominous circumstances, they begin to reminisce about their middle school days when students are classified according to their wealth, stature, and grades.

'The Secret of Kells' (2009)

An enchanting tale interweaved with Irish mythology, this Irish-French-Belgian production is the first installment of Irish filmmaker Tomm Moore's "Irish Folklore Trilogy" which boasts the equally laudable sequels Song of the Sea (2014) and Wolfwalkers (2020).

Taking place in 9th century Ireland, The Secret of Kells (2009) revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Brendan who becomes preoccupied with finding the legendary book that "turns darkness into light", the Book of Kells. In his pilgrimage besieged with dangerous creatures, Brendan must overcome his deepest fears in this fantasy adventure film with coming-of-age moral stories.

'Watership Down' (1978)

Watership Down (1978) is a story about rabbits, but not the heart-warming kind. Garnering controversies for decades, this British animated classic possesses relatively violent and brutal content that could have traumatized many children during its release and subsequent re-runs.

A sociopolitical commentary on the struggle between autocracy and freedom, Watership Down (1978) is essentially about a young rabbit named Fiver who can predict the future through visions he receives. After acquiring apocalyptic visions befalling the community of rabbits, Fiver and a few other brave comrades embark on a journey to search for a new safe haven.

'Fantastic Planet' (1973)

An international co-production between France and Czechoslovakia, this science fiction animation catered to a mature audience and touches on sensitive subjects ranging from human rights to racism. Fantastic Planet (1973) is perfect for anyone seeking experimental materials not afraid to venture into spooky territories albeit with gorgeous visuals.

On a fictional planet called Ygam, giant blue anthropomorphic creatures named Traags to exercise the habit of keeping humans as pets whilst on the sideline, killing other humans in order to control their population. Their dominant/submissive relationship dynamics soon face a drastic change when the daughter of a key Traag leader receives a human who is keen on starting a rebellion.

'Angel's Egg' (1985)

From the genius mind of Mamoru Oshii who has bestowed upon the world masterpieces like Ghost in the Shell (1995), Angel's Egg (1985) boasts breathtaking visuals which elevate the film to unsurmountable heights of ethereal beauty. Yet, its sparse plot might put someone off as even the director himself Oshii has no idea what the film is actually about.

This Japanese anime hidden gem centers around a mysterious young girl wandering around a post-apocalyptic landscape carrying a large egg. The unnamed girl crosses path with a boy whom she finds fearsome at first, but soon strike an unlikely bond as they explore the abandoned city.

'The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales' (2017)

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales (2017) is a family-friendly anthology film comprising three animated shorts that are linked together by recurring characters and related subplots. See if you can spot a cameo from Studio Ghibli's iconic mascot, Totoro.

Based on French cartoonist and filmmaker Benjamin Renner's own comic books of the same title, the film begins with a group of animals preparing for a show in a theater. Hosted by the Fox, the animals begin to share their respective stories all of which take place in a French countryside where serenity is not always present.

'Blood Tea and Red String' (2006)

Hailed by the director Christiane Cegavske as a "fairytale for adults", Blood Tea and Red String is a 2006 stop-motion animation picture that finally saw the light of day after a 13-year-long production time.

Armed with a bizarre tone and creepy atmosphere rivaling the oeuvre of the Master of Surrealism —— David Lynch, this dialogue-free, dark fantasy drama recounts the wrestle between two factions, the aristocratic White Mice and the homespun Creatures Who Dwell Under The Oak Tree, over a beautiful hand-made doll.

'Ernest & Celestine' (2012)

Ernest & Celestine (2012) is a charming and enchanting animated feature about the blossoming of unlikely friendships that is overshadowed by the gargantuan success of Disney's Frozen (2013).

For audiences of all ages, this comedy-drama is guaranteed to bring more warmth into your hearts than a cozy fireplace during a snowing Christmas when it comes to highlighting the connection between Ernest, a bear, and Celestine, a rat. Both bonded over their mutual appreciation for art in a society that favors congenial prejudice.

