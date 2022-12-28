It's a sad reality that not every great director out there is going to become a household name. Dedicated film fans will tend to remember the names of their favorite filmmakers, sure, but for others, sometimes remembering the names of movies can be hard enough. And if a director isn't famous enough to have their name appear on a poster at the same size as their movie's title, then it may follow that fewer people remember their name.

Some remarkable directors have all made movies that many people will have heard of without their names being as well-known. Those who are particularly passionate about cinema might well know some of these directors by name, but either way, they all deserve to be a little more famous for their contributions to the world of cinema.

Peter Weir

Peter Weir is responsible for making some of the greatest Australian movies of all time, particularly during the 1970s and early 1980s (with Gallipoli and Picnic at Hanging Rock being the most famous). By the mid-1980s onward, he was making movies in Hollywood, and it's those films he's probably best known for (especially titles like Dead Poets Society and The Truman Show).

Despite directly numerous classics, his name isn't a particularly well-known one outside Australia, which may have something to do with the fact his last movie was The Way Back, which came out way back in 2010. His filmography is strong and varied enough that his name should be a more famous one, though.

Kenji Misumi

When it comes to directing classic samurai movies, few directors have as many great ones under their belt as Kenji Misumi. He directed four of the six action-packed Lone Wolf and Cub movies, and also directed six movies in the classic Zatoichi series, including the very first one.

He passed away at just 54 years of age in 1975, with his last movie being 1974's The Last Samurai (despite sharing the title of the well-known 2003 Tom Cruise movie, they both tell different stories). For his contributions to numerous iconic Japanese film series', and his mastery of the samurai genre, Misumi's name deserves to be better known.

Philip Kaufman

Even if you haven't seen a movie directed by Philip Kaufman, you've very likely heard of at least one. His filmography is small, but it's one that emphasizes quality over quantity, with a particularly amazing streak of movies directed between 1978 and 1988: Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Wanderers, The Right Stuff and The Unbearable Lightness of Being.

He has a knack for adapting well-known novels into compelling movies, and has also proved more than capable of making long movies that stay engaging over many hours. He's also contributed to a couple of great screenplays that others ultimately directed, including Clint Eastwood's The Outlaw Josey Wales and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Gus Van Sant

Gus Van Sant has been directing feature films since the late 1980s, with his most well-known films (My Own Private Idaho, Good Will Hunting and the notorious Psycho remake) being released in the 1990s. He's continued to consistently release movies into the 21st century, too, with noteworthy movies like 2003's Elephant and 2008's Milk.

He's a director who's occasionally achieved mainstream success, but never seems like he sets out to achieve it, with numerous art films to his name that offer unique - but potentially alienating - viewing experiences. Perhaps he's happy to remain out of the limelight, though that does result in his name not being quite as well-known as many of his most notable films are.

Steven Soderbergh

It's an understatement to say that Steven Soderbergh's filmography is an absolutely fascinating one. He's a filmmaker who always seems busy and, as his IMDb profile shows, he's more than capable of putting out one or two movies every year with alarming consistency.

Further, the range of movies he's released is just as interesting, with big, star-studded crowd-pleasers (like Ocean's Eleven and Magic Mike) sitting alongside small-scale, challenging movies (like The Girlfriend Experience and a bizarre Solaris remake). In addition, surprisingly few of his movies have been poorly received, meaning he sticks the landing far more often than not. Still, his rather chaotic filmography makes his style hard to pin down, and as such, he's not as well-known a name as other less prolific filmmakers of a similar skill level often are.

Sidney Lumet

Most filmgoers who seek out classic, well-beloved movies from decades past will find themselves running into a Sidney Lumet movie very quickly. His first feature film - 12 Angry Men - is one of the best of the 1950s, 1974's Dog Day Afternoon is one of the best of its decade, and he was still making great films as late as 2007, when he directed Before the Devil Knows You're Dead at the age of 82 (his final film).

Admittedly, calling him an unknown director might be a stretch, but since he made numerous good movies (and a few all-time classics), he deserves to be lauded as one of the all-time great directors. His feature film directing career spanned 50 years, and it began and ended with two incredibly strong movies; what more could a director hope to achieve?

Yôji Yamada

One of the greatest and most underrated Japanese filmmakers of all time, Yôji Yamada has directed close to 100 films in a career that spans approximately 60 years. Seen by some as a successor to the great Yasujirō Ozu, Yamada's films are deeply human, warm, charmingly simple, and ruthlessly efficient at pairing good-natured comedy with surprisingly powerful character drama.

Few filmmakers have made so many great movies about family, but if one of Yamada's films centers on a group of characters whose familial bonds are tested, it's almost guaranteed to be a good movie. He also directed 48 out of 50 films in the fantastic 50-year-long Tora-San series, with an additional 40-ish movies not in that series to his name. For being one of the unsung heroes of the Japanese film industry, Yamada deserves more love.

Costa-Gavras

A Greek director whose films aim to challenge viewers and highlight social/political injustices, Costa-Gravas is a great filmmaker who's never been as big a name as he deserves to be. Films like 1969's Z and 1982's Missing are fairly well-known, but as for the name of the director behind those films? His isn't quite as famous.

Perhaps it's understandable that the films of Costa-Gravas aren't going to be for everyone. Political movies are naturally going to divide audiences, and frustrate certain viewers, but at the same time, sometimes it's good that movies provoke, challenge and force those who watch them to confront how they view the world. Costa-Gravas specializes in this like few other directors out there, and should be more well-known as a result.

Michael Curtiz

Everyone's heard of Casablanca; it's one of the defining American movies of all time, after all. Along with Casablanca, other movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood that many will have heard of include 1938's The Adventures of Robin Hood, Mildred Pierce (1945), and 1954's White Christmas.

This wide range of classic movies have one thing in common: they share a director. That director's name is Michael Curtiz, and he was one of the most prolific American directors working during the 1930s, 40s and 50s, with well over 100 directing credits, and far more classics to his name than just the four listed above. He was an influential and versatile filmmaker, but despite all that, his name still isn't quite as well-known as other great American directors from that era, like Orson Welles, John Ford or Frank Capra.

Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader is well-known for his screenplay credits, and is recognized for being behind some of the best scripts of the 1970s and 80s, including several classics directed by Martin Scorsese, like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and The Last Temptation of Christ.

However, many of Schrader's directorial efforts remain underrated, and as such, he's not as widely celebrated for his directing talents. While the tide's turned a little recently, thanks to acclaimed movies like First Reformed (2017) and The Card Counter (2021), many of his older movies deserve a little more love. Most notably, Blue Collar and Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters are both masterful, and more than worth watching for anyone who's enjoyed a movie written by Schrader without realizing the quality of his work as a director.

