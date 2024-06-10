The Big Picture Overlord is a hidden gem that combines intense action with Nazi zombies, standing out in the war film genre.

The movie offers a unique blend of war drama and zombie horror, focusing on character relationships and emotional depth.

Overlord builds tension by introducing a potential zombie apocalypse in an alternate 1944, creating a distinctive movie experience.

While Saving Private Ryan, or Band of Brothers, immediately comes to mind when one thinks of D-Day epics, 2018’s Overlord remains a hidden gem that gives them a run for their money. With its intense action and involved plot, Overlord is more than a match for most war films, but what separates it from other entries in the genre is not just zombies, but Nazi zombies. In fact, while Overlord is a masterful WWII feature, it is also an accomplished zombie film in its own right. Though Overlord sounds like a Wolfenstein adaptation on the surface, and isn’t the first movie to have Nazi zombies (Hellboy and various video game franchises have helped popularize them), no other film mixes the genres as well.

The plot of Overlord takes place in an alternate 1944, where the main character, Pvt. Boyce (Jovan Adepo), and the rest of his unit are forced to seek refuge in the home of a young partisan named Chloe (Mathilde Ollivier). Being forced to regroup after their plane is shot down, they quickly realize that the radio station they’ve been ordered to destroy is actually home to an underground laboratory that’s conducting strange experiments on French civilians. Up to this moment, the audience is unaware that Overlord isn’t a straightforward war film, and the mood does not give it away, either. The first third of the movie is a stone-faced, WWII saga that plays so on the nose that the audience, short of seeing promotional material, would never guess where the story is going. By all rights, the last act of Overlord should feel like From Dusk Till Dawn, where a complete tonal U-turn makes the third act feel as if two screenplays accidentally got stuck together. But it doesn’t.

'Overlord' Succeeds By Playing Its Story straight

If either of the main elements hadn’t held up their end, Overlord could have been massively disjointed. The line between success and failure in a genre-bending film is so fine, that if done right, it’s invisible. Mixing science fiction with Nazis is not a novel idea, in fact, from They Saved Hitler’s Brain, to The Man in the High Castle, there is a whole litany of similar offerings. Yet, despite the wealth of material available, Overlord stands out because it’s not tongue in cheek, nor is it self-aware. By treating the details of the story in a humorless manner, Overlord distinguishes itself within both the war and zombie genres, and to that extent, it stands alone.

Overlord also focuses on the relationship between the characters, allowing the zombie elements to build so slowly, that by the time that part of the story manifests itself, the audience is already invested in the personal interplay. The set-up of the film revolves around the comradery of the soldiers as they try to account for each other, which eventually extends to Chloe, since they’re initially holed up in her house. The emotional depth of the characters in Overlord is not abnormal for a war film, but it certainly is for a zombie film. There is a scene in the movie where one of the protagonists, after having seen what a mysterious serum does to a dying German soldier, uses it on his buddy in an attempt to stave off death. Instead of healing him, however, it turns him into a homicidal creature that tries to kill everyone in the room. By focusing on the human drama, Overlord stays true to the spirit of war films, even when it shifts the attention from reality to fantasy.

'Overlord' Is As Much a War Film As It Is a Zombie Movie

At about the halfway mark, though, Overlord goes from zero to Romero by introducing a potential zombie apocalypse. To mount a rescue effort for Paul (Chloe’s brother), the Americans decide to infiltrate the castle with Chloe’s help, which is where the film begins to wade into the zombie end of the pool. The zombies themselves are not especially distinct from other franchises (other than the Nazi aspects), displaying superhuman abilities, and lacking even basic intellect. That said, being more than formidable opponents, the mutated Nazis break from the expected formula as the movie reveals the German plan slowly, shocking the protagonists as much as the audience.

To that end, Overlord manages to build tension in a distinctive way. The Nazi soldiers are already a threat to the Americans, but the zombie angle shoots the sense of danger up even higher. The battle scenes are already engrossing, but the juxtaposition between the WWII setting and the “mad scientist” trope adds another dimension to the story that makes it feel unlike any other movie experience. The audience expects the zombies to be something akin to Roger Rabbit, or the Muppets, because of the clash of reality and imagination, but Overlord doesn’t ask the viewer to suspend their disbelief. Rather, the plot presents the grotesque monsters on the same plane as the other characters, with no qualifiers.

As Alternative Historical Fiction, 'Overlord' Sticks the Landing

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Overlord also plays fair with the audience, and doesn’t take liberties because much of it is purely fictional. For example, in the final showdown, there is a battle between the remaining Americans and the main antagonist in zombie form. Rather than having the rest of the Allies show up at the last minute, the story ends in a way that connects it to our reality. The ending also offers a meta twist that, given its attention to detail, is believable, and an excellent touch.

Despite its violent parts, Overlord is also a very accessible movie, and fans of both war and zombie films will be thoroughly entertained by its impeccable blend of styles. Still, Overlord is not just a great hybrid genre film, it stands on its own as a premier example, and potential template, for future projects to follow. With the continued presence of zombies in popular culture, and because the public may never really tire of seeing Nazis get their comeuppance, it’s only natural that the two will chance upon each other again.

