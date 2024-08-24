The dominance of Overlord is spreading as the next chapter in the fan-favorite isekai anime adventure is coming to US theaters this fall. This will mark the theatrical debut of the Overlord franchise as two previous films in the universe, Overlord: The Undead King and Overlord: The Dark Hero were only available to stream on Crunchyroll. The new feature, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, is the first movie in the dark-fantasy franchise to cover an entire story arc, known as “Holy Kingdom”, from the light novel series from which the animation is adapted. While previous films only served as recaps of the events in the TV series that began the animation, The Seven Kingdoms will continue the Overlord story from where Season 4 left off.

Overlord follows the adventures of Momonga, a regular salaryman who becomes trapped in the body of his player character when the video game servers get shut down. He then sets out on a mission to explore this new world, where he encounters beasts, monsters, and humanoid creatures, some of which he allies with as he builds a formidable empire. As Momonga's dominance grows, so do the evil forces threatening his reign, increasing the stakes with each new chapter. Crunchyroll has released an extended synopsis for The Sacred Kingdom which reads:

Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans. Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor."

When Is 'Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom' Showing In Theaters?

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will premiere first in Japanese theaters on September 20 before making its way across the pond to North American theaters on November 8. Sony Pictures which in 2021 acquired anime streamer Crunchyroll will release the film both in Imax and premium large formats. Audiences will have two screening options to choose from - an English dub and a Japanese dub with English subtitles.

Based on the series of light novels by Japanese author, Kugane Maruyama, The Sacred Kingdom was animated by the Japanese studio Madhouse with Yukie Sugawara handling the script coordination. The movie was directed by Naoyuki Ito who also directed the series and will feature character design and chief animation direction by Satoshi Tasaki.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom debuts in theaters on November 8. Previous installments of the franchise including Overlord Seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

