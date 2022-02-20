Are you hoping to meet up again with the NPC monsters and minions of the dark-fantasy anime series Overlord? Are you wondering just when and where that would be? After traveling to meet with the beasts of the east and west, we have gathered the knowledge necessary to find the answers you’re looking for. In May 2021, it was announced via the anime’s official Twitter account that the cast, crew, and creators were beginning production on Season 4. Now more information is finally being released about the fourth season of the action-packed anime.

In the Naoyuki Ito-directed anime series, which is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name, an online role playing game is permanently shut down, but with one last player still logged in who is transported to a new world. The young man, with nothing left to lose, sets out to make the fantasy world his own empire, gaining the allegiance of beasts, monsters, and humanoid creatures along the way, and destroying all who attempt to stop him. Now, as the Lich ruler of the Sorcerer Kingdom, Ainz Ooal Gown furthers his quest for power in the ongoing wars between Human, Demi-Human, and Heteromorphic game characters in the videogame universe he now resides in.

Aside from Season 4, the creators will be releasing a new game and a full-length feature film diving deeper into the Overlord universe. It’s safe to say the staff behind the dark fantasy series have been busy. So here's everything we know so far about Overlord Season 4:

Is There an Overlord Season 4 Trailer?

The first look into the upcoming season was released by the anime’s official Twitter page in December 2021. You can get an early look into the incoming battles here.

The show's creators have announced that Overlord Season 4 will be released in Japan in 2022, with no specifics regarding the month it will begin airing or when the season will be available in other countries. Previously, Seasons 1 and 3 began airing in the month of July, with Season 2 being aired from January to April 2018, ending only 3 months before the third season began. With this information many are speculating about another possible summer release.

Will There be Any Casting Changes in Overlord Season 4?

In a live video announcing Overlord Season 4, the series creators let audiences know some of the voice actors who will be reprising their roles in the upcoming release.

Satoshi Hino will return as the voice of Ainz Ooal Gown, the highest-regarded Supreme Being of Nazarick and the main protagonist of the series. Yumi Hara will once again be voicing the high ranking and needily-affectionate Albedo, who was revealed to ironically be a virgin succubus in Season 3. Sumire Uesaka returns to voice the cruel, cold, and terrible, as well as quite beautiful, little monster, Shalltear Bloodfallen. Kenta Myake will be voicing the Guardian Cocytus again in Season 4. Emiri Katō and Yumi Uchiyama will return to voice the gender-bending twin Guardians of the sixth floor Aura and Mare. Masayuki Katou is said to once again voice Demiurge, the blade tailed seventh floor Guardian and commander of NPC defenses.

There is no word yet on whether we will be seeing any new characters or if any new voice actors will be joining the anime’s fourth season, but new character art has been shared online for those returning.

What Will Overlord Season 4 Be About?

Fans of the game-centered series are questioning if they will finally see the Holy Paladin arc in the upcoming season, but rumors are spreading that this will be addressed in the upcoming full-length feature film that was announced by director Ito in 2021. Officially, the fourth season will be a direct continuation of the third.

In the third season's twelve episodes, audiences watched Ainz further his quest for power while he seeks the Giant of the East and the Demon Snake of the West, destroying anyone who stands in his way. Season 3 also shows the Baharuth Empire feigning allegiance to Lord Ainz before their attempted betrayal of him and his Sorcerer Kingdom. This leads to the gruesome battle between Nazarick and Re-Estize, which leaves Gazef dead. After seeing the true power of Lord Ainz, who slays 70,000 Re-Estize soldiers with one spell, and the threat of a rampage through the Capitol looming over him, King Ramposa III relinquishes control of E-Rantel. Now we'll have to wait and see how the cold and powerful Sorcerer King will proceed in his pursuit of power and world domination.

Which Studio Is Handling the Animation for Overlord Season 4?

Madhouse, known for producing anime favorites such as Death Note, One Punch Man, and Parasyte, will return to bring audiences the fourth season of the dark action series. The series received some scrutiny for its CG animation in the third season, so fans are hoping to see an improvement in the way the large armies are presented.

Where Can You Watch Overlord Season 4?

There is no word yet on where we'll be able to watch Season 4 of Overlord. After waiting nearly four years for the upcoming season, fans of the series are probably hoping that they will be able to view the fourth installment as soon as possible with Crunchyroll’s simulcast premium service, which gives viewers access to episodes of various anime series just one hour after they air in Japan. Crunchyroll’s premium service costs start at $7.99 per month, which gives viewers access to ad-free viewing, simulcast episode releases, and access to the site's library of digital Manga. The site also offers higher tiers that provide subscribers with benefits ranging from offline viewing to swag bags and exclusive Ultimate Fan-only merchandise.

Where Can You Catch Up on Overlord?

If you haven’t caught up on the first three seasons of Overlord yet, “It’s fine. Everyone makes mistakes. You just need to make an effort not to make the same mistake again,” as Ainz Ooal Gown would put it. So in an effort to not make the same mistake again and betray our cruel and torturous leader, be sure to watch Seasons 1 through 3 before the newest addition is released. The first three seasons of Overlord are available to view with a subscription to the streaming service Hulu as well as for free (with ads) on Crunchyroll.

And What About the Overlord Game?

With the Overlord Season 4 finally on its way, fans will be excited to hear that they will soon be getting more than just another season. There's also a 2D action-game that will reportedly be made available for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The upcoming game will follow the slain sadistic psychopath Clementine as she collects lost memories and uses martial arts while attempting to escape the Tomb of Nazarick in a new original story written by Overlord novel author Kugane Maruyama. While there is not yet a release date for the game, images of the 2D battle screen have been released via Twitter, and Overlord fans can’t wait to get sucked into it.

