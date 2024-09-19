As if the lineup for New York Comic Con (NYCC) wasn’t already filled to the brim, it’s officially overflowing as Crunchyroll announces its return to the annual event. Attendees are invited to swing by a handful of panels and learn everything there is to know about the company’s past, present, and future. To celebrate the announcement, Crunchyroll is debuting a trailer for the upcoming feature-length film, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom. The title doesn’t arrive in U.S. theaters until November 8, but those who head over to Director Naoyuki Ito and Madhouse studio Producer Kentaro Hashimoto’s panel will get a behind-the-scenes peek of the next chapter in the Overlord series.

The Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom trailer invites audiences to pick up where they left off with the beloved on-screen anime adaptation of Kugane Maruyama’s beloved novel series following its fourth season. The vibrant fantasy series will continue the story of Momonga who, after years of playing his favorite video game, logs in one more time only to wind up trapped inside the game indefinitely. One adventure at a time, Momonga’s avatar eventually reaches the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown. The Sacred Kingdom will follow along with Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown as he lobbies a group of both the living and the dead to bring down the Demon Emperor, whose arrival foreshadows a grim fate for them all.

What Else Is Crunchyroll Bringing to NYCC?

Also included in Crunchyroll’s NYCC lineup will be a panel led by the legendary Hiro Mashima, who will be speaking about both Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as well as his lengthy repertoire of other titles from his career. A Crunchyroll Industry Panel will bring out the best and brightest minds behind the streaming service, with guests being the first to feast their eyes on the debut trailer for the new series, Zenshu, and also the first to hear about other exciting announcements and reveals. Other festivities include a webtoon panel with publishers Tapas and Yen Press that will feature a conversation with The Beginning After the End author TurtleMe. For those strolling the show floor, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for plenty of Crunchyroll merch as well as an immersive experience based on Solo Leveling.

Other exciting events going down at NYCC include a screening of Ella Purnell’s upcoming Starz series, Sweetpea, a conversation with a handful of familiar faces from HBO’s House of the Dragon, a sneak peek of Peacock’s latest horror series, Hysteria!, and more.

