The Boondock Saints is the very definition of a cult classic. It survived a tepid box office, exploded in popularity when it hit home video, and continues to inspire debate to this day. Some find the vigilante exploits of brothers Connor (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Seamus McMurphy (Norman Reedus) to be an ultraviolent good time. Others don't, and unfavorably compare it to Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. The Boondocks Saints would spawn a sequel and a third film is currently in the works — but what many film fans may not know is that writer/director Troy Duffy was the subject of a documentary, Overnight. The documentary chronicles the events that led to The Boondock Saints hitting theaters, but it also reveals how Duffy's hubris made him into a one-hit wonder.

‘Overnight’ Begins With Troy Duffy’s Rise to Fame

Overnight begins with Duffy on top of the world. While he started out as a bartender/bouncer, he wrote the screenplay for The Boondock Saints during his free time and eventually got it into the hands of a producer's assistant at New Line Cinema. The script found its way to Harvey Weinstein, who offered Duffy $450,000 for the script and a $15 million dollar budget to film The Boondock Saints if he signed with Miramax. Weinstein sweetened the pot by also agreeing to Duffy's request to have his band The Brood supply The Boondock Saints with its soundtrack, and even bought J. Sloan's, the bar where Duffy worked.

Duffy agreed, hiring Tony Montana and Brian Mark Smith to manage The Brood and film Overnight. For a while, Overnight dedicates itself to showing how Duffy's life has changed. He hosts a barbecue and various parties at J. Sloan's which draw in the likes of John Goodman and Mark Wahlberg. He joyfully greets his family when he visits them in his hometown of Boston, with one of his brothers praising his work ethic. But even then, there's a warning sign in a single sentence from Duffy:

"I get drunk at night, wake up the next morning hung over, go into those meetings in my overalls, and they're all wearing suits."

That was a hint of the arrogance to come, as Overnight slowly begins to reveal just how much fame went to Duffy's head.

Troy Duffy’s Ego Paved a Rocky Road for ‘The Boondock Saints’

Overnight really gets going when it delves into Duffy's attempt to cast The Boondock Saints. He'd constantly insult actors who were up for the process, including Keanu Reeves, Ethan Hawke and Kenneth Branagh. He'd aimed to get Wahlberg to star as one of the McManus brothers, but Wahlberg passed to film Boogie Nights instead. Though it wasn't filmed, the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back was when Ewan McGregor was up for the audition process. Duffy got into a heated argument with McGregor, which led to McGregor passing on the film. In an interview with The Guardian, Montana laid out exactly what went wrong:

"He thought he could go up there and have a Scottish-Irish love affair...Ewan was not interested in getting drunk with Troy and then they got into an argument over the death penalty."

Miramax promptly put the film in "turnaround," which could have been the end of The Boondock Saints. However, the now-defunct Franchise Pictures scooped up the rights for a lowered price and The Boondock Saints was eventually filmed. Duffy's musical career didn't exactly take off, either. As part of Miramax placing The Boondock Saints in turnaround, The Brood's record contract was canceled. They promptly signed on with Atlantic Records, with Jeff "Skunk" Baxter and Ron Saint Germain attempting to manage them. But Duffy refuses their help and ignores their advice that he and the rest of the band not drink too heavily; as a result, the band — now calling themselves the Boondock Saints — saw a debut CD that only sold 690 copies. Atlantic promptly dropped them; Duffy fired Montana and Smith shortly after that, with the rest of the band going their separate ways.

Troy Duffy Never Recaptured the Success of ‘The Boondock Saints’

It's safe to say that Duffy is no fan of Overnight. He told /Film's David Chen that the documentary painted him in an unfair light, as he was dealing with the stress of making a feature film. "That type of behavior that you saw in that film was the exception and not the rule...After three years of shooting that would be a fairly easy thing to do. And through especially three of the most tumultuous years of my life. To suggest that that type of behavior got all these people to invest millions of dollars in my unproven talent...to me it stretches [credibility] quite a bit." Montana replied, "We worked for eight years straight to craft a project about Hollywood, one that would shed light on what happened in the very best- and worst-case scenarios, about a young man given the opportunity of a lifetime. The proverbial keys to the kingdom were handed to Troy. The narrative of 'Overnight' changed as the protagonist and the events changed. We simply followed the organic themes."

While Duffy may have been under stress, his behavior in Overnight is boorish and does have him delivering insults to a variety of people over the course of 82 minutes. While The Boondock Saints did become a cult phenomenon, it also remains Duffy's sole success. The sequel, Boondock Saints II: All Saints' Day, was met with derision, while his psychological thriller The Blood Spoon Council never got off the ground. Even the upcoming Boondock Saints III doesn't involve him in any creative capacity, as he's chosen instead to write a book series chronicling the further exploits of the McManus brothers. The Boondock Saints might be a great crime film, but Overnight deserves just as much attention. It's the story of how pride, more than any executive or budget, can be a stumbling block for filmmakers old and new.

