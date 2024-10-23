It's October, and with that comes the arrival of spooky season. What better time to celebrate the month of frights and chills than by immersing yourself in them? Fortunately, just that opportunity arose when Peacock and Blumhouse invited Collider (specifically, me) to attend their two-night immersive, inaugural horror event, dubbed Overnightmare, in Estes Park, Colorado. When I asked if I could bring a buddy along — because why not have company if you're going to a remote location in the mountains? — they graciously allowed my husband (who is arguably an even bigger horror fan than I am) to accompany me on this journey of facing my fears firsthand. What I didn't know at the time was that the entire Overnightmare experience would be exactly the dose of spooky I needed.

Overnightmare Is Set in an Iconic Horror Location

Image via Tom Cooper/Peacock

Any horror fan's ears might have perked up as soon as I namedropped the location for Peacock and Blumhouse's Overnightmare — and that's because the entire event played out at the iconic Stanley Hotel, which many will recognize as the same hotel that once inspired Stephen King to write The Shining during his brief and haunting stay there. With that kind of horror pedigree, it naturally made the perfect place to serve as the backdrop for the thrills and chills that awaited us throughout our two-day stay. While guests of the Overnightmare experience were given accommodations in the neighboring building known as The Lodge, we were also allowed relatively free access to the rest of the property and given downtime to explore the arguably gorgeous, mountainous atmosphere. (During the safer daylight hours, I couldn't resist snapping some pics of the Stanley in all its glory!)

Out of the many activities we were given to choose from to fill our packed schedule, we obviously had to choose the Stanley Hotel's Shining tour, which is offered to guests even outside of the Overnightmare event and allows you an up-close look at several of the building's most well-known locations — from the caretaker's cottage, which once used to house staff year-round and contains a few welcome surprises for Shining fans (regardless of whether you love Stanley Kubrick's film or the legacy attached to King's book), to the infamous Room 217, where King and his wife Tabitha had what is arguably one of the most memorable stays of their lives. If you're more of a Shining expert, none of the anecdotes shared on said tour may be surprising, but for someone like me, who considers herself a nascent horror lover, it still made for a fun and informative tour.

Overnightmare's Scare Experiences Are Customized To Your Fear Level

Close

Before we even arrived at Overnightmare, we were sent waivers to fill out in advance — as well as a questionnaire about which "scare experience" we wanted to have during our stay at the Stanley. The options ranged in fright level, with Happy Death Day coming in with the lowest possible number of scares, while Insidious had clearly been designed to test even the toughest of horror lovers. Having little sense of what these experiences would actually entail, I decided to go with Freaky as my preferred level, which also allowed me to check out Happy Death Day as a second scare option. It also meant that our stay would be themed to whichever experience we'd chosen, so when we were shown to our room, the walls were covered in newspapers about the Blissfield Butcher and posters advertising the upcoming homecoming dance. The TV had also been programmed with Peacock's streaming library of Halloween content, allowing us to keep the spooky mood going.

Before your designated scare experience begins, you're instructed to be in your room 15 minutes ahead of time to lie in wait. (It's important not to forget to put the Please Do Disturb sign on the handle, too!) Once you hear a knock, you open the door to discover whoever's been sent to collect you, and that's the moment when your scare experience officially begins. With Freaky, you're tasked with tagging along to a raging party in search of the wayward Millie Kessler (played by Kathryn Newton in the film), but she may not be who she seems at first. Meanwhile, over the course of the Happy Death Day experience, Ryan Phan (played by Phi Vu in the film) stops by and asks you if you want to hang out in his dorm room — even though there might be someone dressed up as the school mascot, Babyface, running around stabbing people. Later on, my husband was even allowed to get in on an even scarier experience designed around The Purge, kneeling in a tarp-covered, blood-spattered room, where members of the New Founding Fathers of America tested his willingness to torture and even kill. No experience is ever overlong or outstays its welcome, and the actors also remain in character at all times, which adds to the overall immersion factor. Whether your heart is racing from excitement or genuine fear at the end of it all, you really do feel like you've been through something.

There's Never a Dull Moment at Overnightmare

Image via Tom Cooper/Peacock

Mostly, there's so much to do at Overnightmare that it feels like two days are just not enough to sufficiently bask in it all. Even when there's relative "downtime," there were still plenty of areas to sit and soak in the spooky atmosphere, from the Teacup lounge bearing all manner of gas masks and ominous painted signs to the Blumhouse Bar, which served up some delicious themed cocktails and also provided invitees with the chance to try out the new Blumhouse video game, Fear the Spotlight. In these open areas, the chances of running into any one of the Overnightmare's identically dressed "conci-scare-ges," all of whom were named Avery and offered themselves up for any needs we might have, were very high. They could often be seen lurking around the front lobby as dusk fell, showing new arrivals to their rooms, popping into dinner time, or waiting for the right moment to pounce on an unsuspecting guest for a delicious jumpscare. Their commitment to their roles was the perfect punctuation for our overall experience, and we often found ourselves seeking out an Avery for some fun (albeit unnerving) interactions throughout our stay.

Overnightmare also made sure to keep us well-fed, with menu items named for the most memorable aspects of The Shining that were not only appropriately themed but absolutely delicious. Our personal favorite was Wednesday's breakfast served at the Lodge's Brunch & Co., featuring options like the "Mrs. Grady," the "Rise and Shining," and the "Room 217," a redrum-soaked biscuit that literally came served with a knife sticking out of the top. We also made time for some calm amid all the fear and tension in the air, enjoying a pair of relaxing, hour-long massages at the Stanley's Aspire Spa.

Overall, our time at Overnightmare was the perfect experience, allowing us to customize our scares while still constantly finding ways to surprise and thrill. Against the storied backdrop of the Stanley, Peacock and Blumhouse managed to stage an immersive event that felt equally exclusive and accessible for horror newbies and diehards alike. Here's hoping this is only the beginning of the Overnightmare, and that future years will provide even more opportunities to return to the Stanley — or perhaps another iconic horror location — to face our fears head-on.

Peacock and Blumhouse's Overnightmare event took place October 18-20 at the Stanley Hotel Lodge in Estes Park, Colo. Collider attended from October 15-17.