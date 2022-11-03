Horror movie marathons are always a good idea, especially during the spookiest time of the year. From bloody slashers to haunted mansions, the beloved genre has never been short on delivering great films that worldwide audiences have come to adore. Still, it happens that some of the most universally prized movies aren't always worth the hype they initially got and still get.

RELATED: Best Horror Movie Quotes, Ranked Scary To Scariest

Although some moviegoers have made their love for these films crystal clear, some Reddit users weren't that impressed. From The Strangersto Paranormal Activity, some Redditors feel like the most celebrated horror movies may be the most overrated.

'Halloween' (1978)

Although the Halloween franchise may be the essential seasonal go-to watch of many, it turns out that plenty of horror enthusiasts aren't as keen on the iconic first installment. Following Michael Meyers' (Nick Castle) escape from a mental hospital fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night, the infamous killer strikes again.

On Reddit, a now deleted account said: "There is just something about Halloween that makes it so tremendously boring for me to watch. The story doesn't grab me at all, the build up is meh, the deaths are meh, the ending is lame. I like the idea of the movie, but the execution to me is very overrated."

'The Strangers' (2008)

The Strangers is a Bryan Bertino film that focuses on a young couple who is caught off-guard by three unknown assailants during their stay at an isolated vacation home. While entertaining, the movie apparently falls short of its sub-genre.

"I love home invasion movies but there are so many better examples of this sub-genre and The Strangers is just weak," argues user u/RobaChurch. "That and the characters are so ridiculously annoying and unlikeable."

'It Follows' (2014)

Centering around 19-year-old Jay (Maika Monroe) and her recurring sense that someone or something is following her after a sexual encounter, It Follows is a disturbingly unsettling movie that has been sitting on many viewers' lists of favorite horror movies from the moment it premiered.

While many Reddit users agree that the movie isn't bad, it is nonetheless claimed to be extremely overhyped. According to u/manubibi, "It’s just not scary [to them], especially when the monster can be avoided in so many ways. It just didn’t work with me atmosphere-wise either."

'Martyrs' (2008)

On a quest for revenge against the people who tormented her as a child, Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) embarks on a terrifying and bloody journey along with her childhood friend Anna (Morjana Alaoui)—left on her own, the latter experiences what Lucie did when she was only 12 years old.

While Martyrs is undoubtedly a memorable watch when it comes to body horror, Redditors like u/ReligiousGhoul argue that the message is weak and that film delivers very little as opposed to what it asks from you: "People debate the ending which I do generally enjoy, but this film, in that regard, offers so little substance to work from."

'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's breakout film is nothing short of contentious. Long story short, Hereditary explores grief and follows a family who is seemingly haunted by tragic occurrences. This intense film may not be for everyone, and there is no doubt that it sticks with you once you watch it for the first time.

In contrast to several horror fans, u/fsociety1990 doesn't understand the hype: "I was so disappointed after I watched it because I was so excited to see it after all the good things I'd heard. I just didn't like it. Thought it was boring." On another post, u/Anabel_Westend_ says, "It's good but it's not the second coming of Christ like people on this sub make it out to be."

'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

The Blair Witch Project is a 1999 found-footage film that offered, at the time, a refreshing perspective on the potential of the sub-genre. It follows three film students who strive to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend. Ultimately, they all vanish mysteriously, leaving only their footage behind.

Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez's movie is quite appreciated in the horror community, but it is definitely not everyone's cup of tea: "I've always thought The Blair Witch Project was a lot of hoopla and then a great letdown," argues u/krypticjotter. "I think this movie was just over-hyped. It was good for what it was and everyone made a big deal about it. I think it is an awesome low budget film and should get props for that," u/wr0k adds.

'V/H/S' (2012)

Also tackling the found-footage sub-genre, V/H/S focuses on a group of misfits who are hired by an unknown third party to acquire a rare VHS tape. Between discovering a dead body and more footage than they bargained for, the group can not stay indifferent.

According to u/smm34, "people on Reddit seem to go bananas for this movie, yet it was a genuinely bad movie. Perhaps it was scary, but then again so are old people naked. Scary does not equal good."

'Lake Mungo' (2008)

In this unsettling film, 16-year-old Alice Palmer (Talia Zucker) drowns while swimming in the local dam. Weird events start to unfold when her body is recovered and a verdict of accidental death. Alice's secret past emerges after a psychic parapsychologist discovers that she led a double life.

u/iubireamea's take on the film stands out: "I've seen it being recommended on here a lot, so I watched it and honestly felt like I had the wrong movie. Absolutely nothing happened except for that one (1) creepy scene near the end. I was quite bored."

'The Conjuring' (2013)

While there is hardly any doubt that the Conjuring Universe has became one of the most celebrated cinematic universes currently running, there are people who aren't particularly amazed by the series. The Conjuring centers around paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) and their struggle to help a family tormented by a dark presence.

U/DoctorMystery says: "It just felt like a bland, predictable haunt movie to me. A few bright spots, and I like the cast, but once was enough."

'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

In Oren Peli's Paranormal Activity, a demonic presence disturbs a married couple's nights after moving to a suburban home. Although many remark that the film made for the best movie theatre experience of their lives, some find the movie dull and boring, without much to offer.

U/artofac believes that any movie of the series isn't worth the praise it gets, and other Redditors agree. In another post, u/emperorMorlock adds, "REC came out the same year and showed that there was still something to be done in the found footage genre, still some originality to be had."

KEEP READING: Best Opening Kills in Horror Movies, From 'Scream' to 'Halloween'