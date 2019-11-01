‘Overwatch 2’ Trailer, Details Announced; Here’s What’s Different

0

At long last, Overwatch 2 has been revealed. Blizzard unveiled details for the highly anticipated video game sequel at BlizzCon today along with an announcement trailer and 8-minute cinematic that teases the story ahead. Indeed, Overwatch 2 will in fact move the Overwatch story forward, as the concept of the initial game found the Overwatch team and heroes disbanded. In the sequel, the team reunites—and that’s key to how Overwatch 2 is different from Overwatch 1.

While the original game is a multiplayer combat game, Overwatch 2 focuses more on battling side by side with players in PvP multiplayer to accomplish goals, rather than just trying to kill the other team. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know:

Team vs. Team allows you and others to team up and take on another team in a co-op, mission-based gameplay.

A new map type, Push, is being added in which teams battle to take control of a robot that begins in a central location, then push it towards the enemy base. Either team may take control of the robot at any time, and the team that pushes the robot furthers onto the enemy side wins the game.

There are also new Story Missions and new Hero Missions, the latter of which finds you encountering an ever-changing array of scenarios with a range of diverse and dangerous enemies.

Overwatch 2 will introduce new factions of baddies alongside the previously known Null Sector and Talon.

Three new maps were announced today: Toronto, Gothenburg, and Monte Carlo.

Overwatch 2 will add new heroes to the roster, while existing heroes and locations are being evolved with new looks “with greater detail and higher fidelity.”

All of your accomplishments and loot collections from Overwatch will be carried over to Overwatch 2, which means you’ll get to keep your skins, player icons, sprays, emotes and more. This is great news to those worried the slate was going to be wiped clean.

An Overwatch 2 release date has not yet been announced—no, not even a window—but it’s nice to finally get a look at this thing. I expect it’ll be available sometime in 2020.

Many questions remain—like will Overwatch still be getting updates or will those stop, pushing everyone to Overwatch 2? And I’m sure Jeff Kaplan will be happy to answer them in the months ahead. For now, watch the gameplay trailer and cinematic story below to get a taste of what to expect in Overwatch 2: