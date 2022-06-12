Blizzard Entertainment showed off an all-new look at the upcoming Overwatch 2, which includes brand-new trailers and confirmation that the game will be released in early access on October 4 as well as showing off a new Tank character named Junker Queen.

The new trailer for the upcoming live service title was shown off at the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase, which focused on many returning heroes from the original 2016 game as well as a few snippets of footage from the new Tank, Junker Queen. The gameplay that was seen of her showed her switching between an axe and a shotgun, with her also having a move that sees her flying forward while spinning the axe around her arm, damaging any enemy with the misfortune of being in her way.

Junker Queen was put on full display as the star of her own cinematic trailer, which showed her entering a Thunderdome-like arena in a free-for-all battle against three other nasty-looking enemies. Before we get a chance to see her in action, however, the trailer closes with a "To Be Continued," though the small look we did get of her shows off Junker Queen's brutal confidence in battle. Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2, joining Sojourn, making her the 34th hero in the Overwatch franchise.

Image via Blizzard

RELATED: Xbox CEO on the Future of Long Dormant Activision Games Coming to Console

In a tweet made by the official Overwatch Twitter page, it was also announced that more information for the upcoming game will be made during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event Livestream which is set to be held on June 16 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. "We can't wait to roll out the beginning of the Overwatch 2 experience on October 4 and introduce an exciting new competitive vision, featuring amazing new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps, and gameplay that made the original game so compelling," said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment in a press release. "This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise, and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future to keep Overwatch 2 fresh and fun for many years to come."

Overwatch 2 is set to release on Early Access on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 4. Check out the release date announcement trailer and the new cinematic trailer for Junker Queen down below: