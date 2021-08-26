The game's developers said that they "will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content."

The developers behind Overwatch, a futuristic first-person shooter multiplayer game from Blizzard Entertainment, have announced via Twitter that they will be changing one character name from the game's roster (known as heroes). Overwatch devs had initially named the hero, McCree, after a fellow Blizzard employee, Jesse McCree. After recent investigations into alleged sexual harassment led to McCree's termination from the company, players began pleading with devs to change the hero's name.

The hero formerly known as Jesse McCree has been in the game since its release in 2016. The hero has the appearance of a futuristic cowboy who wields a large revolver known as Peacekeeper. He has a reputation for being a loner bounty hunter who only fights for causes he believes are just.

It is unknown yet what the hero’s new name will be, but given that Overwatch still has a large and active player base, the new name will likely be established sometime soon.

In the tweet, Overwatch developers addressed the issue/challenge of changing the name of a hero after five years:

“We realize that any change to such a well-loved and central hero in the game’s fiction will take time to roll out correctly, and we’ll share updates as this work progresses. In the near term, we had planned to kick off a narrative arc in September supported with new story and game content, of which McCree was a key part. Since we want to integrate this change into that story arc, we will be delaying the new arc until later this year and instead launch a new FFA map this September. Going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content.”

Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on developing a sequel to the hit game. Overwatch 2 does not have a release date at the moment, but Blizzard does not expect it to be ready this year.

Check out the tweet from Overwatch's developers below:

