Blizzard has officially unveiled the new name for the character formerly named Jesse McCree in Overwatch. The popular cowboy will now be going by Cole Cassidy. The gunslinger has been one of the original heroes of the giant hero shooter ever since the game debuted back in 2016. The character's name was changed after the real Jesse McCree, a now-former Blizzard employee, departed the company after ongoing fallout from a lawsuit the company has been facing.

The announcement that the studio would be changing the character's name occurred in August in the wake of a lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard that the studio is still facing. The lawsuit was issued by the state of California for an alleged "frat boy culture" that fostered harassment, a toxic work environment, and pay discrimination, among other things.

Activision-Blizzard has gone about removing any and all references of anyone implicated by the lawsuit in their games and has also announced that "going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content.” The full statement reads as follows:

“We realize that any change to such a well-loved and central hero in the game’s fiction will take time to roll out correctly, and we’ll share updates as this work progresses. In the near term, we had planned to kick off a narrative arc in September supported with new story and game content, of which McCree was a key part. Since we want to integrate this change into that story arc, we will be delaying the new arc until later this year and instead launch a new FFA map this September. Going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content.”

It appears that, in the world of Overwatch, the game will address the change by having Cassidy reveal his new name to the other characters as well, with the previous name having been an alias that Cassidy had adopted after running from his past: "To make this new Overwatch better — to make things right — he had to be honest with his team and himself." The official change to the character's name will be implemented into Overwatch starting on October 26.

